2019-2023 Diagnostic Testing in Physician Offices and Group Practices: Market Share Analysis, Country Segment Forecasts, Competitive Intelligence, Technology Trends, Opportunities for Suppliers

This 970-page report provides comprehensive analysis of the physician office/group practice diagnostics market, including its dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers.

Rationale

The growing economic pressures on hospitals, coupled with advances in diagnostic technologies, intensifying competition among suppliers and physicians, and changing consumer demands are shifting diagnostic testing from hospitals and commercial laboratories closer to the patient.

Market Segmentation Analysis

- Review of the physician office/group practice diagnostics market, including its dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.

- Five-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts for over 300 chemistry, immunodiagnostic, microbiology, hematology and coagulation procedures, including:

- Routine and Special Chemistry

- Microbiology/Infectious Diseases

- Hematology

- Flow Cytometry

- Coagulation

- Immunoproteins

- Drugs of Abuse

- TDM

- Endocrine Function

- Tumor Markers

Sales and Market Share Analysis

- Sales and market shares of major reagent and instrument suppliers.

Current and Emerging Products

- Analysis of over 130 diagnostic procedures.

- Review of leading chemistry, immunoassay, hematology and coagulation analyzers, both currently marketed and those in development, including their operating characteristics, features and selling prices.

Technology Review

- Emerging technologies and their applications for physician office/group practice diagnostic testing.

- Comprehensive listings of companies developing or marketing POC diagnostic technologies and products, by test.

Competitive Assessments

- Assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, joint ventures, and new products in RandD.

Strategic Recommendations

- Specific opportunities for new POC instruments and reagent systems with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.

- Design criteria for POC testing products.

- Alternative business expansion strategies.

- Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Methodology

This report is based on a combination of primary and secondary sources of information, including review of recent technical and business publications, manufacturer product literature, industry analyst reports, and VPGMarketResearch's proprietary data files.

