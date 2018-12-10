NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019-2023 Paint and Coatings Market Segment Forecasts, and Strategies of Leading Suppliers

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03312684

The report provides a worldwide strategic overview of the paints and coatings market, including:

• Sales forecasts for major market segments.

• Sales forecasts for key geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific,

Latin America, Africa, Mideast.

In addition, the report reviews the major U.S. and international regulatory, technological, economic, demographic, and social trends with potentially significant impact on the paints and coatings industry during the next five years, including discussion of such key issues as industry consolidation, market globalization, environmental regulations and others.

The companies analyzed in the report include: AkzoNobel, BASF, DuPont, Henkel, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint, PPG, RPM, Sherwin-Williams, and Valspar. The company profiles include:

• Specific business, new product development and marketing

strategies.

• Major strengths and weaknesses, e.g., managerial, organizational,

marketing and product development.

• Anticipated acquisitions, joint ventures and divestitures.

Contains 63 pages and 3 tables



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03312684



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

