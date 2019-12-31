2019-2023 Report on Brazil's Renewable Energy Sector

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Renewable Energy Sector Report 2019 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil ranked third globally in 2018 in terms of installed capacity from renewable energy sources, after only China and the United States. It is first by installed biomass capacity, second in terms of hydropower capacity, and eighth regarding wind capacity. The country's favourable geographic conditions have also promoted a massive uptake of photovoltaic systems, which led to a remarkable average annual growth of 224.5% of centralised and 214.4% of distributed solar power installed capacity over 2013-2018. Overall, in 2018, renewable sources accounted for 82.5% of total installed capacity in Brazil and for 85.9% of the power generated during the period. Hydropower remains the most explored energy source, although its share in the domestic electric energy matrix is gradually decreasing as other renewable sources such as wind and solar gain traction.

This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the renewable energy sector for Brazil. The report presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.



The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.



What this report allows you to do:

Understand the key elements at play in the renewable energy sector and the energy matrix of Brazil

Access forecasts for growth in the sector

View key capacity, generation and consumption data for the sector in Brazil

Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in Brazil

Ascertain Brazil's position in the global sector

position in the global sector Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment

Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are

View M&A activity and major deals

Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in Brazil

Build a clear picture of trends and issues for specific sub-sectors (e.g. wind, solar and biomass).



Key Topics Covered:



Companies Mentioned

Sector Outlook

Sector in Focus

Competitive Landscape

Companies in Focus

Regulatory Environment

Hydropower

Wind Power

Biomass Power

Solar Power

Engie Brasil Energia SA

Furnas Centrais Eletricas SA

Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco

CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA

Omega Geracao SA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v4i7mc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

