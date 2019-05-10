2019-2026 Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market Report

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Lightning Protection - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aircraft Lightning Protection was $4.09 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. A growing adoption of composite structures in aircraft programs and an increase in aircraft fleet and new aircraft orders are some of the factors propelling market growth. However, the high price of manufacturing setup and strict regulatory norms are hindering the market growth.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific has a highest market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rising air passenger traffic &improving economic conditions, growing demand for new lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft are driving the market growth in this region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By Fit

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Retrofit

5.3 Linefit



6 Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By Aircraft Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rotary-Wing Aircraft

6.2.1 Military Helicopters

6.2.2 Civil Helicopters

6.3 Fixed-Wing Aircraft

6.3.1 Wide Body Aircraft

6.3.2 Narrow Body Aircraft

6.3.3 Light Aircraft

6.3.4 Business Aircraft

6.3.5 Fighter Aircraft

6.3.6 Regional Transport Aircraft

6.3.7 Military Transport Aircraft

6.3.8 Very Large Aircraft

6.3.9 Fighter Jets

6.4 Turboprop

6.5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)



7 Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lightning Detection & Warning

7.3 Test Service

7.4 Lightning Protection

7.4.1 Transient Voltage Suppressors

7.4.2 Expanded Metal Foils

7.4.3 Static Wicks



8 Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military

8.3 Civil

8.4 Commercial



9 Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Astroseal Products Manufacturing Corporation (Astrostrike)

11.2 Avidyne

11.3 Cobham

11.4 Dayton-Granger

11.5 Dexmet Corporation

11.6 Honeywell International

11.7 L3 Technologies

11.8 Lord Corporation

11.9 Microsemi Corporation

11.10 National Technical Systems (NTP)

11.11 Pinnacle Lightning Protection

11.12 Saab

11.13 TE Connectivity



