2019 ACMG Salary Survey Report Now Available: Report Provides Valuable Industry Salary Information for Medical Genetics Professionals

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is pleased to announce that the 2019 ACMG Salary Survey Report is now available. This biennial ACMG publication has been a vital source of industry salary information for more than a decade. The report contains the findings of the web-based salary survey that was conducted in the fall of 2019. The survey queried American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ABMGG)- and Molecular Genetic Pathology (MGP)-certified MD, DO and PhD ACMG members practicing in the United States; the report also includes, where appropriate, comparisons with data from the 2017 salary survey.

Like the 2017 survey, the 2019 survey captured targeted demographic information about respondents, information on salary increases and decreases in the current and prior fiscal years, and data on salary as a function of relative value units (RVUs) generated as a medical geneticist. The report includes analyses that stratify the salaries of those working in high-cost areas with those in other areas and an analysis of salaries as a function of time spent performing various responsibilities such as laboratory direction, direct patient care, administration, research, and teaching. New to the 2019 report are data on requirements for being on call and use of physician extenders.

ACMG is pleased to provide the 2019 Salary Survey Report FREE to ACMG members, as a valuable member benefit. The report is also available for purchase by nonmembers at a cost of $400 in the publications section of the ACMG Store.

ACMG thanks all who participated in the 2019 survey and welcomes suggestions for future surveys. ACMG also thanks the members of the 2019 ACMG Salary Survey workgroup including: Kathy Kaiser-Rogers, PhD, FACMG; Melissa Crenshaw, MD, FACMG; Catherine Karimov, MD, FACMG; Hope Northrup, MD, FACMG; Lynne Rosenblum, PhD, FACMG; Lina Shao, PhD, FACMG; Jun Shen, PhD, FACMG; and Michelle McClure, PhD (ACMG staff liaison).

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is the only nationally recognized medical professional organization solely dedicated to improving health through the practice of medical genetics and genomics, and the only medical specialty society in the US that represents the full spectrum of medical genetics disciplines in a single organization. The ACMG is the largest membership organization specifically for medical geneticists, providing education, resources and a voice for more than 2,300 clinical and laboratory geneticists, genetic counselors and other healthcare professionals, nearly 80% of whom are board certified in the medical genetics specialties. ACMG's mission is to improve health through the clinical and laboratory practice of medical genetics as well as through advocacy, education and clinical research, and to guide the safe and effective integration of genetics and genomics into all of medicine and healthcare, resulting in improved personal and public health. Four overarching strategies guide ACMG's work: 1) to reinforce and expand ACMG's position as the leader and prominent authority in the field of medical genetics and genomics, including clinical research, while educating the medical community on the significant role that genetics and genomics will continue to play in understanding, preventing, treating and curing disease; 2) to secure and expand the professional workforce for medical genetics and genomics; 3) to advocate for the specialty; and 4) to provide best-in-class education to members and nonmembers. Genetics in Medicine, published monthly, is the official ACMG journal. ACMG's website (www.acmg.net) offers resources including policy statements, practice guidelines, educational programs and a 'Find a Genetic Service' tool. The educational and public health programs of the ACMG are dependent upon charitable gifts from corporations, foundations and individuals through the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine.

