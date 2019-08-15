2019 AGINGWell Conference With Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's face it — we all want to age well. Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging (WRAAA) will host its 28th annual AGINGWell Conference & Luncheon: AGEISM-Reframing the Narrative. The event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Independence, Ohio. An audience of 300 individuals, representing a cross-section of industries, will attend AGINGWell. Now in its 28th year, this event provides valuable information about relevant topics that impact older adults and individuals with disabilities. Conference highlights include:

Margaret Morganroth Gullette , Ph.D., of Brandeis University , challenges the audience to Defy Ageism, Not Aging . Margaret Morganroth Gullette is a pioneer in age studies, author of "Ending Ageism, or How Not to Shoot Old People" (2017), which won the 2018 award from the American Psychological Association for contributions to women and aging and the 2018 Modern Language Association Prize for Independent Scholars



, Ph.D., of , challenges the audience to . is a pioneer in age studies, author of "Ending Ageism, or How Not to Shoot Old People" (2017), which won the 2018 award from the American Psychological Association for contributions to women and aging and the 2018 Modern Language Association Prize for Independent Scholars Stacey Easterling , Nonprofit and Philanthropic Leader, will implore a Call to Action - Effective Strategies to Navigate the Reframing Course . Stacey Easterling has extensive experience working as a leader in both community-based and philanthropic organizations. Her philanthropic leadership experience has spanned the national, state and local levels in the areas of aging and health, including The Cleveland Foundation and Atlantic Philanthropies.



, Nonprofit and Philanthropic Leader, will implore a . has extensive experience working as a leader in both community-based and philanthropic organizations. Her philanthropic leadership experience has spanned the national, state and local levels in the areas of aging and health, including The Cleveland Foundation and Atlantic Philanthropies. Kate Sommerfeld , President, Social Determinants of Health, ProMedica will discuss the influence of Social Determinants of Health on an Aging Population . Sommerfeld is responsible for shaping ProMedica's work in social determinants of health, including clinical integration, medical education and training and strategic community initiatives.



, President, Social Determinants of Health, ProMedica will discuss the influence of . Sommerfeld is responsible for shaping ProMedica's work in social determinants of health, including clinical integration, medical education and training and strategic community initiatives. The Independent Living Awards ceremony will honor individuals who help others maintain and achieve independence. Exhibit Hall – Local businesses showcase products and services.

The afternoon session features three concurrent presentations, offering CEUs for social workers with reciprocity for nurses: Aging and Disabilities 101 (Part 1 and 2); Lonely No More - Eliminating Isolation and Loneliness; Optimal Health: Challenges and Triumphs; Food as Medicine; and Communities that Care - Effective Practices. For more information about speakers, registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.areaagingsolutions.org.

