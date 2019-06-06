2019 Air Transport Aftermarket Customer Satisfaction Survey Results Released by AeroDynamic Advisory & Aviation Week

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroDynamic Advisory has released the results of its second annual aftermarket customer satisfaction survey. Conducted in collaboration with Aviation Week, the independent survey measures airline satisfaction with the aftermarket performance of 41 air transport OEMs and suppliers.

While aftermarket performance report cards have a long history in business aviation, air transport – the largest services segment – lacks an independent survey. AeroDynamic Advisory's survey addresses this void by gauging airline satisfaction for a standard set of ten satisfaction metrics.

This year there were 311 qualified individual responses from 138 airlines. The number of survey responses increased by 39% compared to 2018. On a scale from 1 to 10, ratings for overall satisfaction ranged from 7.7 to 5.8. For the second consecutive year, Boeing received the top score of 7.7, followed by Airbus with a score of 7.3. Four other suppliers received a score above 7.0, while fourteen suppliers scored below a 6.5.

Survey respondents indicated heightened dissatisfaction with parts cost, parts availability, repair cost, & service center performance, particularly for aircraft & engine OEMs. Moreover, Net Promoter Scores, which gauge customer loyalty, were negative for all companies except Boeing. "The fact that only one supplier achieved a positive net promoter score underscores the fact that OEMs and suppliers have lots of work ahead of them to better satisfy their airline customers," according to Dr. Kevin Michaels, Managing Director of AeroDynamic Advisory.

