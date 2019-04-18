2019 Annual Economic Outlook Luncheon: Speakers share what's in store for 2020

PHOENIX, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona is currently among the leading states for job creation in construction, manufacturing, and information technology, and population growth is expected to exceed 100,000 new residents this year. Wage increases in the Phoenix area are now outpacing peer Western metros.

Is this stellar growth sustainable in the face of gathering headwinds at the national level? How will the Arizona economy fare in 2020? Can the state build affordable housing to support the population growth? What are the odds of a recession?

Top experts will answer these questions about the state and nation at the Annual Outlook Luncheon, presented by the Economic Club of Phoenix.

Featured speakers

Dennis Hoffman, professor of economics and director of the Seidman Research Institute – He examines recent national trends and discusses the factors that will influence those trends going forward.

Lee McPheters, research professor of economics and director of the JPMorgan Chase Economic Outlook Center – He will offer a first look at the year ahead for Arizona and the Phoenix metro area, along with an update on year-to-date performance in 2019.

Mark Stapp, Fred E. Taylor Professor in Real Estate and executive director of the Master of Real Estate Development program – He will explain the concerns over affordable housing amid the rapid growth in home prices.

When:

Thursday, May 2, 2019

Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where:

The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

7700 E. McCormick Parkway

Scottsdale, Arizona 85258

Register: wpcarey.asu.edu/economic-club/

Media note:

Prior to the luncheon, Hoffman, McPheters, and Stapp are available for on-site interviews from 10 to 11 a.m.

Reporters and photojournalists are asked to RSVP in advance of the event by emailing Shay.Moser@asu.edu – Managing Editor for ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in more than 160 countries. Visit www.wpcarey.asu.edu.

Media Contact

Shay Moser

480-965-3963

Shay.moser@asu.edu

