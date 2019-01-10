2019 ARM Industry Survey Opens to Kick Off Annual BillingTree Operations and Technology Research Series

PHOENIX, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingTree®, the payment problem solvers™, announced today the start of its seventh annual 'Operations and Technology' research series, which examine­s industry specific opportunities and challenges including payment trends. The first study for 2019 is the ARM Industry's 'Collection Agency Operations and Technology Survey' providing key decision-makers with up-to-date benchmarks and best practices for technology adoption. Surveys for Financial Services and Healthcare to follow later this year.

Participants completing survey questionnaires receive a complimentary 2019 findings report once each is published and for the first time, a multi-year industry specific data bundle including every previous year's results. In ARM, the bundle includes 6-years' worth of findings valued at $594, giving a comprehensive long-term overview of technology adoption, key compliance concerns and payment trends for the industry. The ARM survey opened today with results to be published this Spring. To participate visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2019-ARM

The company's influential annual research surveys are taken across hundreds of organizations from all sizes, helping to gain a deeper insight into the current economic, technology and compliance challenges affecting each industry, as well as key areas for innovation. Last year's ARM Industry findings revealed PCI compliance was the top-ranked security concern among respondents, while technology adoption geared towards expanding payment channels and enhancing collection effectiveness was considered a key factor for growth.

"The annual BillingTree research series has documented over a half decade of industry evolution while providing up-to-date insights into the direction each is heading," said Dave Yohe, VP of Marketing at BillingTree. "It's always interesting to see the shifts in compliance concerns and technology usage year-on-year and uncover how companies plan to leverage innovation to get ahead of disruption in each sector. I expect this year to be no different and encourage industry relevant participation in each study to gain a broader perspective and understanding."

