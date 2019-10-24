2019 Autonomous Light Vehicle Market Review & Forecasts to 2034

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Light Vehicle Market Review and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging autonomous light vehicle sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

This global safety market study includes:

Autonomous vehicle technology (Levels 1-5 as defined by the SAE) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends that are propelling the autonomous light vehicle sector to the forefront of the automotive industry's thinking

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers and OEMs covering their views of autonomous and future mobility. Companies interviewed include Valeo, Honeywell, Stahl, Ford, Bosch, Hella, BMW and Panasonic

Review of the major autonomous technology suppliers including their strategies and prospects for future safety developments

Review of the major OEMs and the steps they have taken to bring autonomous light vehicles to market

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the autonomous light vehicle sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the world's markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments in autonomous light vehicles

Follow the key trends within autonomous light vehicles and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in the sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Autonomous vehicles - as defined by the SAE

Governmental role

Federal legislation adopted in the US to support autonomous vehicles



Legislation changes required in Europe

Issues versus benefits

ADAS: Where are we now?

Mobility services

OEM viewpoints

Audi - autonomous car development



BMW - autonomous car development



FCA - autonomous car development



Ford - autonomous car development



GM - autonomous car development



Honda - autonomous car development



Hyundai-Kia - autonomous car development



Mazda - autonomous car development



Mercedes-Benz - autonomous car development



PSA - autonomous car development



Renault-Nissan - autonomous car development



Tesla - autonomous car development



Toyota - autonomous car development



Volvo - autonomous car development



VW - autonomous car development

Supplier developments

Aptiv PLC



Bosch



Continental



Denso Corporation



Magna International Inc.



Visteon



Yandex



ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Technologies

Cockpits and displays



Seating



Sensors



Autonomous emergency braking





Blind spot detection systems





Lane departure warning systems





Parking assistance systems





Radar and camera sensors





Aptiv's RACam







Banner Engineering's solutions







Bosch's solutions







Denso Ten's solution







Denso's solutions







GM's solutions







Honda's solutions







OmniVision Technologies' solution







Sony's CMOS image sensor for automotive cameras







TRW's solutions







Valeo's driver assistance for electric vehicles



Steering systems



Suspension systems

Vehicle concepts

Chrysler



Hyundai



NEVS



Rinspeed



Toyota



Volkswagen



Volvo

Vehicle interiors

Automaker views



Suppliers' views

Vehicle market forecasts

Autonomous vehicle sensor forecasts



Initiatives by country

