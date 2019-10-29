2019 BIASC Building Industry Show Features Insights from Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, Current HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson and Taylor Morrison CEO Sheryl Palmer

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) held its 2019 Building Industry Show Oct. 23 and 24 in Temecula, California. Special highlights of the event were an interview with former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney as well as addresses by current U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson and Sheryl Palmer, Chairman and CEO of the Taylor Morrison homebuilding company.

Each presentation was followed by an interactive opportunity for open questions from the audience. Small-group roundtable sessions were also conducted with Vice President Cheney and with Secretary Carson and his advisory team, providing an intimate setting for the exchange of ideas. These and other engaging activities at the two-day event resulted in an increase in attendance of 28% over last year.

Vice President Cheney offered a wide-ranging, intriguing and informative retrospective on his highly distinguished career. He recounted his experiences in the administrations of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and George H. W. Bush as well as in the U.S. House of Representatives. Those experiences encompassed crises including Operation Desert Storm, the September 11 (9/11) attacks and the invasion of Iraq. He noted the ongoing potential for every administration to face a similar challenge. And he emphasized the importance of each President having strong, capable advisors to provide counsel in times of emergency as well as in all areas of governing the country.

Dr. Carson outlined HUD programs designed to address issues of housing availability and affordability in the U.S., including a recently formed Office of Innovation to spearhead research, analysis and a blueprint for creating sustainable homes and resilient communities. He noted the significant cost component of burdensome and outdated local regulations, with a commitment to collaborating with localities to streamline and modernize codes. In addition, he emphasized the role that affordable housing can play in addressing the wealth gap in the U.S. and creating opportunities for the disenfranchised.

Palmer focused on the overall good health of the homebuilding industry, along with areas that need to be addressed to the benefit of builders and owners alike. She discussed the need for advances in innovation and technology, along with programs to bring young people into the building trades. Her remarks also included the importance of focusing on the customer in times of changing demographics and associated opportunities for increasing diversity in the industry. Overall, her outlook was positive with pursuit of the American dream still a strong force in all segments of the population.

The event featured an exhibit floor showcasing more than 70 providers of products and services for the building industry as well. In addition were multiple opportunities for networking and entertainment, including a golf tournament, local wine country tour, whiskey tasting with WhistlePig CEO Jeff Kozak, and Monsters of Rock Battle of the Bands.

"Our goal is to provide an exceptional and unexpected experience for the professionals who make the region's homebuilding industry one of the largest and most vibrant in the country," said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano. "It's designed to deliver a unique environment where they can learn from top national and local leaders as well as from their peers. And we try to have some fun along the way."

Also on display was information about the recently announced BIASC New Homes Showcase, an innovative resource with information for prospective homebuyers on new properties available from leading Southern California developers.

