2019 Black Book Advisory Survey: Bluetree Network Earns Top Strategy, Implementation & Support Consultants Rating Among Epic Systems Users

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Research announced the top health system, hospital and physician organization consultants, as collected from nearly 1,600 Epic Systems users in advisory outcomes, client experiences and satisfaction.

Bluetree Network Inc, based in Madison, Wisconsin was rated highest among the group of 33 consultant firms that received crowd-sourced evaluations from the polls conducted in Q1 to Q3 in 2019.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures client satisfaction across 20 consultant-centric, copyrighted key performance indicators: level of advisory expertise on subject matter, innovation, training, engagement successes, expertise with governance and organizational structure, strategic engagement customizations, vendor agnostic identification and selection processes, values and integrity, objectivity in advisement, scalability, marginal value adds, client care, accountability and trust, reliability, consultant firm viability and management stability, return on investment, quality of recommendations, process improvement tools, and marketing brand image. The ranking measures outcomes in five value-based functions: clinical transformation, financial transformation, care coordination, accountable care contracting, and risk share models.

Bluetree Network achieved the highest scores in eight of the twenty KPIs and top reviews for health systems, IDNs, hospitals and affiliated medical practices.

Notable from the surveys ad hoc polling is that 59% of all Epic Systems users participating in the surveys will extend more consultant-led engagements and initiatives in 2020 for post-implementation initiatives such as EHR optimization, analytics, revenue cycle transformation, and IT managed services.

"Many health systems are not succeeding linearly through the transition towards alternative payment models, analytics and technical support and do not have the expertise internally, thus the meteoric rise in the demand for experienced consultative engagements," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the consultants and advisory firms covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before firm notification of rating results and does not solicit survey participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, or involve consultant firm collaboration with Black Book before the announcement of the polling outcomes.

In 2009, Black Book began surveying the client experience of healthcare software and managed services users, as well as polling for trend identification, industry insights and outcomes. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to technology professionals, physician practice administrators, clinicians, user level staff, financial leaders, executives and board members. Consultants and advisor satisfaction polls were first issued in 2011. In 2012, Black Book included payer organizations and insurers and, in 2015, launched panel surveying of healthcare consumers.

