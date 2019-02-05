2019 Board of Directors Announced by SCSI Trade Association as SAS Remains the Dominant Storage Interconnect Technology for Data Centers

Cameron T. Brett, Director, Outbound Marketing and Communications, Toshiba Memory America, Inc., was elected as the new STA president, taking on the role previously held by Rick Kutcipal of Broadcom. Kutcipal remains as a vital part of the board as a director-at-large. All other positions remain the same as the 2018 roster.

"SAS has been the enterprise storage standard for over 30 years and is still favored by IT decision-makers today," said Brett. "Its continually evolving roadmap extends to 24G and beyond, and encompasses new, robust features with backward compatibility, making it the storage interconnect of choice for today's 24×7 data centers."

The STA's executive officers and board of directors for the 2019 term are:

Officers:

President: Cameron T. Brett, Director, Outbound Marketing and Communications, Toshiba Memory America, Inc.

Vice President: Jeremiah Tussey, Alliances Manager, Product Marketing, Data Center Solutions, Microsemi Corporation, a Microchip Company

Secretary: Greg McSorley, Technical Business Development Manager, Amphenol Corp.

Treasurer: Chet Mercado, Technical Marketing Engineer/Third Party Alliance, Western Digital Corporation

Directors-At-Large:

Rick Kutcipal, Market Segment Lead, RAID, Storage Division, Broadcom Limited

Jeff Mason, Principal R&D Engineer, TE Connectivity Ltd.

Gary McCulley, Product Line Manager, Data Center Group, Intel Corporation

Mike Miller, Executive Director, Advanced Development, Seagate Technology PLC

Jay Neer, Industry Standards Manager, Molex, LLC

Ex-Officio Member:

David So, SCSI Trade Association, Executive Director

"SAS has been able to remain the dominant data storage interconnect protocol in the data center and its outlook remains strong," said Jeff Janukowicz, Research Vice President, IDC. "SAS is enterprise proven and have earned their place in the market by providing key features such as reliability and scalability."

STA Membership Roster:

Amphenol Corporation

BizLink Technology Inc.

Broadcom Limited

ConnPro Industries Inc.

Fujikura Ltd./DDK

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Microsemi Corporation, a Microchip Company

Molex, LLC

Samsung Semiconductor Inc.

Seagate Technology PLC

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Tektronix Inc.

Teledyne LeCroy, Inc.

Toshiba Memory America Inc.

UNH-IOL (Honorary)

Western Digital Corporation

About SCSI Trade Association

The SCSI Trade Association (STA) was established in 1996 to provide a focal point for members to communicate the benefits of SCSI to the industry. STA promotes the understanding and use of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology and influences the evolution of SCSI standards to meet future industry needs. The Association has a ten-member Board of Directors, which oversees the Marketing Communications and Technology Committees and all STA activities. For more information, please visit the STA web site at http://www.scsita.org, send an email to info@scsita.org or call the STA office at (415) 561-6273.

Contact: Linda Capcara, 4802297090, linda.capcara@techthinq.com, https://www.techthinq.com/

SOURCE SCSI Trade Association

Related Links

http://www.scsita.org

