2019 Case Study of Two Sigma Investments, LP and Affiliates - Includes Comparisons with Other Legendary Quantitative Trading Firm

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Case Study: Two Sigma Investments, LP and Affiliates" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this comprehensive and unprecedented 65-page, 67-exhibit, and 16,100-word case study, the publisher details the structure, operating strategies and trading strategies of quantitative hedge fund powerhouse, Two Sigma Investments, LP and affiliates.

Along with a chronology of notable developments and collection of data from its launch until mid-2019, this analysis also includes comparisons with other legendary quantitative trading firms, including (principally) David Shaw's eponymous D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc.; Izzy Englander's Millennium Management, LLC; and Jim Simons' Renaissance Technologies, LLC.



The youngest of the four most successful active alpha extraction players - and second youngest overall - on II's 2018 top 20 all-time net gainers list, Two Sigma was founded in 2001 by two former D.E. Shaw executives, mathematician John Overdeck and computer scientist David Siegel - along with a third co-founder, Mark Pickard (Tudor Investment's former chief financial officer, who retired in 2006).

Two Sigma is arguably the last of the second-generation quant powerhouses to be established - and just as the third-generation players, most of them proprietary trading firms (or, prop shops) with their highest-performance technologies and hyperactive speed strategies, are heating up.



What follows from here is ultimately a story centered around the part of Two Sigma - the original engine and driving force within what is now an increasingly diversified trading, investment, advisory, market-making, technology, analytics, private equity and venture capital operation - that we can see from the available data; the regulatory data exhaust from the original market-neutral, statistical arbitrage strategy launched in April 2002.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

History Lesson

Sons Of D. E. Shaw

Data Sample

Contextual Overview

Competitive Intelligence

2. Storyboard

Organizational Overview

Strategy Comparison - Two Sigma Vs. D. E. Shaw

Adventures in Option Market Making

3. Conclusion

Next Steps

4. Supplemental Exhibit Library

Two Sigma - Aggregated 13F Reporting Entities

Two Sigma Investments, LP

Strategy Comparison - TSI and D. E. Shaw & Co, LP

Two Sigma Securities, LLC

Timber Hill, LLC

Two Sigma International Ltd

