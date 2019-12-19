2019 Case Study of Two Sigma Investments, LP and Affiliates - Includes Comparisons with Other Legendary Quantitative Trading Firm
In this comprehensive and unprecedented 65-page, 67-exhibit, and 16,100-word case study, the publisher details the structure, operating strategies and trading strategies of quantitative hedge fund powerhouse, Two Sigma Investments, LP and affiliates.
Along with a chronology of notable developments and collection of data from its launch until mid-2019, this analysis also includes comparisons with other legendary quantitative trading firms, including (principally) David Shaw's eponymous D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc.; Izzy Englander's Millennium Management, LLC; and Jim Simons' Renaissance Technologies, LLC.
The youngest of the four most successful active alpha extraction players - and second youngest overall - on II's 2018 top 20 all-time net gainers list, Two Sigma was founded in 2001 by two former D.E. Shaw executives, mathematician John Overdeck and computer scientist David Siegel - along with a third co-founder, Mark Pickard (Tudor Investment's former chief financial officer, who retired in 2006).
Two Sigma is arguably the last of the second-generation quant powerhouses to be established - and just as the third-generation players, most of them proprietary trading firms (or, prop shops) with their highest-performance technologies and hyperactive speed strategies, are heating up.
What follows from here is ultimately a story centered around the part of Two Sigma - the original engine and driving force within what is now an increasingly diversified trading, investment, advisory, market-making, technology, analytics, private equity and venture capital operation - that we can see from the available data; the regulatory data exhaust from the original market-neutral, statistical arbitrage strategy launched in April 2002.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
- History Lesson
- Sons Of D. E. Shaw
- Data Sample
- Contextual Overview
- Competitive Intelligence
2. Storyboard
- Organizational Overview
- Strategy Comparison - Two Sigma Vs. D. E. Shaw
- Adventures in Option Market Making
3. Conclusion
- Next Steps
4. Supplemental Exhibit Library
- Two Sigma - Aggregated 13F Reporting Entities
- Two Sigma Investments, LP
- Strategy Comparison - TSI and D. E. Shaw & Co, LP
- Two Sigma Securities, LLC
- Timber Hill, LLC
- Two Sigma International Ltd
