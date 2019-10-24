2019 China Forest Tour Festival, Gangzha District Cultural Tourism Promotion Conference was held

NANJING, China, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2019, the China Forest Tour Festival, Gangzha District, Nantong City Cultural Tourism Promotion Conference was held at the foot of Langshan Mountain, Binjiang Sports Park on the bank of the Yangtze River, according to the Information Office of Gangzha District.

Gangzha District is in the north of Nantong with superior geographical position and the convenient traffic. Now it has formed a transportation network with high-grade roads, railways and water transportation.

In recent years, the cultural tourism industry in Gangzha District has flourished. The district uses the Tangzha National Industrial Town and the 1985 Park as carriers to create a provincial-level tourism town with the style of Gangzha and the industrial charm. Taking the forest park and the parent-child amusement park as carriers, it integrated traditional agroforestry and modern tourism, and created a green eco-tourism area integrating sightseeing and leisure. Through the canal and the Yangtze River, it will connect the tourist attractions with Wanda Plaza, the Mixc of China Resources, IKEA, Wal-Mart and other urban complexes. These companies made the combination of brand commerce and urban leisure, and created a new benchmark for business travel in Gangzha, which is livable, suitable for business and for travel. People can see the greenery scene in ten meters and water in hundred meters in today's Gangzha. The ecological environment has become a beautiful "City Card".

On site, through pictures, videos, Q&A and other online and offline interactions, Oasis International, Novlion, Ginlan Jia and other brand hotels in Gangzha were all introduced to stage with the scenic spots like Adventure Kingdom, Tangzha Ancient Town, Green Valley City, Nantong Forest Safari Park. While feeling the tradition and modern beauty of the Gangzha, the guests also enjoyed the wonderful singing and dancing performances filled with the elements of the Gangzha, such as "Old Street", "The Estuary of the Eighteen-mile River" and "Beauty of Gangzha".

SOURCE The Information Office of Gangzha District, Nantong Municipal Government