2019 China Safety Industry Conference held in Foshan, Guangdong

The Conference is co-hosted by the China Center for Information Industry Development, Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guangdong Province, Department of Emergency Management of Guangdong Province, and the People's Government of Foshan Municipality. Participants focus on topics including "safe transportation", "safe city", "safe production" and "safe service" to explore the new development trends of China's safety industry. China Safety Industry Technology and Product Promotion Conference and other activities will be held along with the event.

At the opening ceremony, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and China Reform Holdings Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation agreement to promote the development of the safety industry. The Safety Industry Alliance was officially launched to promote industry development. In addition, a number of large projects like Tencent Industrial Internet for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, have been signed with a total investment of nearly 7 billion yuan.



The interactive experience is one of the highlights of the Conference. At the China Safety Industry Technology and Product Promotion Conference, an "Interactive Experience and Training Zone" will be set up for the first time. This offers the visitors a good opportunity to learn safety knowledge with the help of VR technology and interactive experience facilities that simulate earthquake, typhoon and falling objects. A "Safety Classroom" is held on site to help enterprises improve their safety production level and is expected to receive more than 5,000 companies.



Nanhai District of Foshan City sits at the heart of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Its immense development potential draws a large number of enterprises in the safety industry to relocate and aggregate. and the scale of the industry have been expanding. Statistics show that the safety industry in the region exceeded 24 billion yuan in 2018, with a growth rate of nearly 40%.



"Next, Nanhai District will continue to take the safety industry as one of the development priorities. The upstream and downstream chains of the industry will be kept improving and safety industry development strengths will be combined. We hope that the 2019 China Safety Industry Conference will attract more attention of the industry and more companies to settle in Nanhai, making here

China's highland of safety industry development," said an official of Nanhai District.

Image Attachments Links: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=351674

SOURCE The People's Government of Foshan Municipality