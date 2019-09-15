2019 China Toy Expo, Asia's No.1 B2B Trade Fair for Toys and Baby Products, Unveils Latest Market Trends and Innovative Products

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by China Toy & Juvenile Products Association (CTJPA), the 18th China Toy Expo (CTE 2019) will take place October 16-18, 2019 at Shanghai New International Expo Center. As China's No.1 B2B trade fair for toys and baby products, CTE brings together the latest products, world-renowned brands, industry development trends and business professionals of all functions throughout the value chain. It is a one-stop sourcing platform for international buyers as well as an efficient gateway for international brands to tap into China's market.

This year, CTE will expand its exhibition scale to 230,000sqm hosting 2,400 exhibitors with nearly 5,000 popular brands covering the most comprehensive categories of products.

CTE receives tremendous support from local governments of main toy production regions like Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang, which are also the major toy export bases. Leading enterprises from production regions participate in our expo as featured pavilions and showcase all categories of toys including wooden toy, plastic toy, plush toy, and sports equipment. These exclusive advantages drive CTE to be the most comprehensive toy expo worldwide. Moreover, CTE is the best channel for international buyers to understand the China toy industry and toy manufacturers and have an opportunity to connect with quality suppliers from China that are not available at other shows, helping them develop a competitive edge in the market.

In recent years, technology advancement and economic development in China has injected a new dynamic into the toy industry. Instead of mainly focusing on OEM production in the past, manufacturers are attaching greater importance to design and innovation. At the 2019 CTE, experienced Chinese OEM/ODM manufacturers, key domestic enterprises with their own IPRs and brand names will present their latest products and technological innovation.

In addition, CTE offers a diverse program of events, seminars and forums, where new products will be released and industry experts will come together to share insights and interpret market regulations, standards and the future development trends.

Held annually since its initiation in 2002, 2019 China Toy Expo will be co-located with China Kids Expo, China Preschool Expo and China Licensing Expo. The four shows will combine to present everything visitors need in toys, baby products, preschool resources and licensing industry.

SOURCE China Toy & Juvenile Products Association