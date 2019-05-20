2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Crowned Overall Best Family Car by the Greater Atlanta Automotive Media Association

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

For the fourth consecutive year, an FCA vehicle wins highest honor as overall Best Family Car

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid wins top award as overall Best Family Car

2020 Jeep® Gladiator wins Best Family Pickup Truck

FCA US LLC brands Chrysler and Jeep® were big winners at the annual Family Car Challenge hosted by the Greater Atlanta Automotive Media Association (GAAMA).



The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid received top billing as the overall Best Family Car. This is the third time the Chrysler Pacifica has received the highest award from GAAMA. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator won Best Family Pickup Truck.



GAAMA members evaluated various manufacturers' vehicles, spanning several family-oriented categories. Journalists scored vehicles after driving suburban routes around The Hotel at Avalon in Alpharetta, Georgia.



"Today's busy families need a vehicle that can help make their lives easier and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Jeep Gladiator deliver on that promise," said Daryl Killian, GAAMA president and host of The AutoNsider on News & Talk 1380 WAOK, an Entercom radio station based in Atlanta. "The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid earned our highest honor with a winning combination of technology, functionality, drivability and family-friendly features, in addition to segment-leading fuel efficiency and a comprehensive infotainment system. The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator earned its title of Best Family Pickup Truck with an exceptional blend of both pickup truck and Jeep attributes that offer functionality and versatility with clever storage solutions and a bed that offers even more utility."



About 2019 Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.



With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system, available 4G Wi-Fi and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan since 2016, with both the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid serving as no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.



All-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the most off-road capable midsize truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility and best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload.



Available with three different powertrain combinations and equipped with a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus, further Gladiator's appeal.



All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Gladiator Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, cab and bed rock rails and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain off-road tires.



About GAAMA

GAAMA's objective is to further professionalism of automotive media; provide a forum for newsworthy people and products connected with the automotive industry; and to bring together people whose activities relate to the field of automotive journalism, public relations and associated fields for the mutual benefit of all parties. The GAAMA Family Car Challenge is the only industry competition where vehicles are evaluated specifically to the needs and desires of today's families.



About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).



FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."



