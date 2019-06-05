2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Jeep® Compass and Fiat 500L Take Home Top Honors From Automotive Science Group

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid wins Best All-around Performance Award from Automotive Science Group for the third consecutive year, continuing to lead the minivan segment

Pacifica Hybrid holds the smallest carbon footprint of any 2019 minivan model, earning Best Environmental Performance award for the third consecutive year

2019 Jeep® Compass takes home Economic Performance Award for the third consecutive year

2019 Fiat 500L outperforms all vehicles in its class, earning Economic Performance Award for the second consecutive year

FCA US vehicles earned four awards from the Automotive Science Group (ASG) in their 2019 Automotive Performance Index™ (API) study. The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid continues to be a leader in its class, taking home two awards for the third consecutive year: Best All-around Performance and Best Environmental Performance. The 2019 Jeep® Compass and 2019 Fiat 500L won the Economic Performance Award in their respective segments.

In ASG's data-driven automotive assessment, the Pacifica Hybrid outperformed all minivan variants in its competitive segment. The Pacifica Hybrid also earned a class-leading environmental performance rating, outperforming the average vehicle in its segment by 34 percent, thereby producing 34 percent less CO2-e emissions over the first 6.5 years in its life cycle.



"The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid furthers FCA's position in the ASG 2019 study with its 32-mile all-electric range and advanced gas-electric combination that not only reduces emissions, but also significantly reduces fuel costs by leveraging the increasingly cleaner U.S. power grid as a fuel source," said Colby Self, managing director at ASG. "The plug-in remains unrivaled in the minivan segment, providing the best all-around performance in its class since the model was first introduced in 2017."



The 2019 Jeep Compass, with its best-in-class retail price, combined with its competitive fuel economy rating, outperformed 235 crossover variants in its competitive class. The Jeep Compass continues to hold the lowest cost of ownership when considering purchase and operating costs across the first 6.5 years of vehicle ownership.



Similarly, ASG awarded the Fiat 500L the Best Economic Performance award. The 500L is not only the lowest priced vehicle in the wagon class, but also the 500L takes advantage of vehicle light-weighting strategies that maximize operational efficiency, coming in as the lightest vehicle architecture.



"The Jeep Compass and Fiat 500L both stand out in ASG's 2019 study for their best-in-class economic performance, with both models providing the best value in their competitive segments," said Self. "In fact, the Compass has held this title for three consecutive years, while the 500L maintains its best value proposition for the second year running."

About Automotive Science Group

The Automotive Science Group (ASG) is a research group founded by Eco-innovations, LLC, an environmental policy consultancy established in 2007. ASG is changing the way we define value in today's automotive marketplace by providing life-cycle data-driven findings that help consumers make purchasing decisions that are ecologically sustainable, socially equitable and economically viable.



About Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.



With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system, available 4G Wifi and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan since 2016, with both the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid serving as no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.

About Jeep Compass

The 2019 Jeep Compass expands the brand's global reach with an unmatched combination of attributes, which includes legendary and best-in-class 4x4 off-road capability, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, premium and authentic Jeep design, superior on-road driving dynamics, open-air freedom, and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology offerings.



A truly global compact SUV, the 2019 Jeep Compass is manufactured in Brazil, China, Mexico and India for consumers in more than 100 countries around the world.

About Fiat 500L

Building on the style, efficiency and driving enjoyment that has made the Fiat 500 an icon, the 2019 Fiat 500L expands the Cinquecento's appeal by offering 42 percent extra interior space with comfortable seating for five in three models, Pop, Trekking and Lounge, engaging driving dynamics and a 160-horsepower 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine, all wrapped in contemporary Italian design.



The 2019 Fiat 500L offers a number of segment-leading features: best-in-class standard power and torque, best (or tightest) turning diameter , largest dual-pane sunroof in its class, Best-in-class cargo room, more seating and storage configurations than anyone in its class, best-in-class storage system, largest standard touchscreen in its class, only vehicle in its class with standard Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and best-in-class front headroom.



About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).



FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

