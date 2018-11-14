2019 Coding Updates Virtual Boot Camp: Preparing medical coders & billers for 1,000+ code changes

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEducator, a division of professional training leader ProEdTech, will host the 3-day live webinar "2019 Coding Updates Virtual Boot Camp" on November 28-30, 2018. More than 15 industry experts will deliver insights on more than 1,000 code changes for 2019 in 12 top coding specialties: Anesthesia, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Ob-Gyn, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Otolaryngology, Pain Management, Pathology, Pediatrics, Radiology, and Urology.

Every year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and third-party payers introduce a whole slew of changes. Failure to fully learn and align policies with these coding, billing, reimbursement, and compliance updates means leaving dollars on the table—and risking claims denial after denial.

500+ code changes each for 2019 ICD-10 and CPT®

At this time of year, with so many coding- and compliance-related changes on the horizon—impacting everything from CPT® codes and CCI edits to ICD-10 diagnosis codes and MIPS performance goals—it's hard to keep up. But helping healthcare professionals and organizations stay current, knowledgeable, and equipped to maximize everyday efforts is ProEdTech's mission.

No more anxiety. No more headaches. Learn about new ICD-10 diagnosis codes that took effect October 1, 2018—and all the CPT® changes set for January 1, 2019:

Anesthesia: rule changes for quality measures, quality reporting, and billing for screening colonoscopy and EGD procedures

rule changes for quality measures, quality reporting, and billing for screening colonoscopy and EGD procedures Cardiology: 50+ code changes including more-specific codes for congestive heart failure, hypertension, and diabetes mellitus

50+ code changes including more-specific codes for congestive heart failure, hypertension, and diabetes mellitus Gastroenterology: 20+ code changes including brand new codes for anal/rectal abscess and cholangitis

20+ code changes including brand new codes for anal/rectal abscess and cholangitis Ob-Gyn: 30+ code changes including new payer rules for documenting "medical necessity" and "pre-authorization"

30+ code changes including new payer rules for documenting "medical necessity" and "pre-authorization" Ophthalmology: 100+ code changes including modifier changes, HCPC code changes, and NCCI edits

100+ code changes including modifier changes, HCPC code changes, and NCCI edits Orthopedics: 125+ code changes including ancillary codes for PCNL kidney stone removal

125+ code changes including ancillary codes for PCNL kidney stone removal Otolaryngology: new codes for functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS) and global day changes for submucosal resection of turbinates

new codes for functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS) and global day changes for submucosal resection of turbinates Pain Management: new fifth digit requirement for M79.1, as well as updated spinal cord stimulation programming codes

new fifth digit requirement for M79.1, as well as updated spinal cord stimulation programming codes Pathology: 90+ code changes—46 in molecular pathology alone

90+ code changes—46 in molecular pathology alone Pediatrics: 65+ code changes including a new code for chronic care management

65+ code changes including a new code for chronic care management Radiology: 45+ code changes including code additions for testicles and other specified body structures

45+ code changes including code additions for testicles and other specified body structures Urology: 35+ code changes and new guidance for what constitutes a robotic radical nephrectomy

One-stop shop for a coding & billing skills upgrade

Join in AudioEducator's annual, giant-sized, specialty-packed, coding training event and get all the knowledge and expert strategies to master billing for the year ahead!

Navigating the medical coding and compliance world gets easier with expert guidance from the healthcare industry's most knowledgeable veterans. This year's panel of expert instructors includes coding masters: Barbara Cobuzzi, Terri Fletcher, Jill Young, Lori Lynn Webb, Amy Turner, Donelle Holle, Peggy Slagle, Margie Scalley Vaught, Kelly Dennis, Michael Ferragamo, Kim Garner-Huey, Richard Lander, Jeffrey Restuccio, Jim Sheldon-Dean, and more.

Each Virtual Boot Camp expert session will deliver insights on specialty-specific coding deletions, additions, and revisions for 2019—as well as advice for complying with ever-changing reimbursement and documentation guidelines. Here's just a sampling of the 2019 Coding Updates VBC sessions available in 12 specialties:

Get up to speed on 2019 CPT®, ICD-10-CM, and Medicare updates

Navigate CPT® definition changes

Prepare for the 2019 NCCI bundling and unbundling for various procedures

Prevent modifier misuse (e.g., modifier 59) from ruining claims and causing denials

Follow CPT® guidelines for using time as a key factor to determine E&M service level

HIPAA & Patient Communication: How to handle text, email, and access issues

Receive proper NPP reimbursement by avoiding compliance risks

Clear up confusion over 'medical necessity' documentation

Follow CMS guidelines for physician documentation and E&M codes

Learn what 2019 has in store re: compliance, quality measures, value-based reporting, audit risk areas, and documentation guidelines

Gain tips to minimize denials and nip cash flow problems in the bud

Make 2019 a maximum reimbursement kind of year!

The Coding Updates Virtual Boot Camp is back by popular demand: For the last three years, AudioEducator's expert panelists have helped countless coders and other healthcare professionals to fill their toolboxes with the knowledge and practical skills to confidently handle everyday coding challenges in light of recent rule changes and updates—and get the most comprehensive instruction on the latest coding updates for CPT® and ICD-10-CM all in one place.

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.audioeducator.com/virtualbootcamp/coding-updates/

Get $200 off on medical coding updates 2019 bootcamp. Use Code PRESS200 on checkout.

About ProEdTech

ProEdTech is a leading source of knowledge and training for professionals in more than 15 industries, serving individuals, businesses, and their employees around the globe. It offers webinars, online conferences, seminars, boot camps, books, DVDs, white papers, industry reports and other learning tools from industry experts and insiders who provide a fresh perspective on key issues, trends and regulations in order to simplify governance, risk, and compliance for enterprises and industry professionals. ProEdTech's AudioEducator webinars offer updates, regulatory knowledge and information on the latest news in various medical specialties, as well as coding and billing updates, and analysis of regulations that affect ambulatory surgical centers, home health, long term care and hospice facilities, hospitals and healthcare systems, health insurers and physician practices.

Pull quote:

"Dig deep into the CPT and ICD-10-CM game-changers for 2019 and maximize reimbursement for the New Year."

Contact Person - Ray Duggal

Position - Customer Service Manager

Company - ProEdTech LLC

Brand - AudioEducator

Phone No. - 866-251-3060

Alternate No. - 866-458-2965

SOURCE ProEdTech

Related Links

https://proedtech.com

