2019 Commemoration, American Evolution Announces Grant Winners For The Virginia's Customs, Cultures And Cuisine Festival

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., May 8, 2019 -- The 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution has awarded 16 2019 Commemoration Finale Grants to organizations to plan events during November for Virginia's Customs, Cultures and Cuisine Festival. The grants are being administered by the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

"We are delighted to work with all the American Evolution Finale Grant winners to promote the Customs, Cultures and Cuisine Festival statewide events," Kathy Spangler, Executive Director of American Evolution, said. "We are inviting all Americans to come home to Virginia this November to experience these events and much more."

The month-long Virginia Customs, Cultures and Cuisine Festival, presented by TowneBank, will be filled with local, regional and statewide events honoring early Virginia history with cultures and styles that have shaped America over 400 years. This special capstone to the American Evolution will foster statewide participation, tourism, marketing and promotion, and public events to create a contemporary experience for all ages.

The grant winners include:

Alleghany Highland's Chamber of Commerce - A Journey Home: 400 Years of Cultures, Customs & Cuisine

A Journey Home: 400 Years of Cultures, Customs & Cuisine Ashland Main Street Association - Ashland Train Day

CultureFix - Wonderful Williamsburg Weekend: Chowderfest

Wonderful Williamsburg Weekend: Chowderfest Cheroenhaka ( Nottoway ) Indian Heritage Foundation - Cheroenhaka ( Nottoway ) School Day, Bonfire, and Corn Harvest Powwow

Cheroenhaka ( ) School Day, Bonfire, and Corn Harvest Powwow Fort Monroe Authority - 1619: When Destinies Collide

- 1619: When Destinies Collide Fredericks Area Museum - Evening with an Expert: Farming While Black

Evening with an Expert: Farming While Black GreenSpring International Academy of Music - GreenSpring presents "The History of Music in Virginia "

GreenSpring presents "The History of Music in " Henricus Historical Park - Friendship, Trade, and Feast

Friendship, Trade, and Feast Magnolia at the Mill - Celebrating History with the Winter Ice Garden Gala

Celebrating History with the Winter Ice Garden Gala The Menokin Foundation - Menokin Illuminated

Menokin Illuminated Patrick Henry's Red Hill - Bluegrass, Barbecue, and Brew

Bluegrass, Barbecue, and Brew Petersburg Area Regional Tourism - Oysters, Barbecue... Battersea

Oysters, Barbecue... Battersea Radford Visitor's Center - New River Trail Days : A Festival of Traditions, Faces and Tavern Fare

New : A Festival of Traditions, Faces and Tavern Fare Reedville Fisherman's Museum - Reedville Fishermen's Museum Oyster Roast: 400 Years of Tradition

Reedville Fishermen's Museum Oyster Roast: 400 Years of Tradition Three Rivers 2019 Commemoration Regional Commission - RESILIENCE: Three Rivers Cultural Festival

RESILIENCE: Three Rivers Cultural Festival The Virginia Legends Walk Foundation - Petersburg's Effect on the American Evolution of Democracy

For more information about the Virginia Customs, Culture and Cuisine Festival and a complete listing of events, please visit https://www.americanevolution2019.com/events .

The Virginia Customs, Culture and Cuisine Festival is a strategic part of the larger 2019 Commemoration , that recognizes the 400th anniversary of pivotal 1619 Virginia events that forever changed the trajectory of Virginia and America's history. These 1619 events include the first representative legislative assembly in the New World, the arrival of the first recorded African in English North America, the recruitment of English women in significant numbers to the Virginia colony, the first official English Thanksgiving in North America and the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit of the Virginia colony.

About the 2019 Commemoration

The 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution™ highlights events that occurred in Virginia in 1619 that continue to influence America today. Featured programs, events and legacy projects position Virginia as a leader in education, tourism and economic development. American Evolution™ commemorates the ongoing journey toward the key ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity. Dominion Energy is an American Evolution Founding Partner and Altria Group and TowneBank are Virginia Colony Partners.

