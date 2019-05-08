2019 Commemoration, American Evolution Announces Grant Winners For The Virginia's Customs, Cultures And Cuisine Festival
May 08, 2019, 12:34 ET
WILLIAMSBURG, Va., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution has awarded 16 2019 Commemoration Finale Grants to organizations to plan events during November for Virginia's Customs, Cultures and Cuisine Festival. The grants are being administered by the Virginia Tourism Corporation.
"We are delighted to work with all the American Evolution Finale Grant winners to promote the Customs, Cultures and Cuisine Festival statewide events," Kathy Spangler, Executive Director of American Evolution, said. "We are inviting all Americans to come home to Virginia this November to experience these events and much more."
The month-long Virginia Customs, Cultures and Cuisine Festival, presented by TowneBank, will be filled with local, regional and statewide events honoring early Virginia history with cultures and styles that have shaped America over 400 years. This special capstone to the American Evolution will foster statewide participation, tourism, marketing and promotion, and public events to create a contemporary experience for all ages.
The grant winners include:
- Alleghany Highland's Chamber of Commerce - A Journey Home: 400 Years of Cultures, Customs & Cuisine
- Ashland Main Street Association - Ashland Train Day
- CultureFix - Wonderful Williamsburg Weekend: Chowderfest
- Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Heritage Foundation - Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) School Day, Bonfire, and Corn Harvest Powwow
- Fort Monroe Authority - 1619: When Destinies Collide
- Fredericks Area Museum - Evening with an Expert: Farming While Black
- GreenSpring International Academy of Music - GreenSpring presents "The History of Music in Virginia"
- Henricus Historical Park - Friendship, Trade, and Feast
- Magnolia at the Mill - Celebrating History with the Winter Ice Garden Gala
- The Menokin Foundation - Menokin Illuminated
- Patrick Henry's Red Hill - Bluegrass, Barbecue, and Brew
- Petersburg Area Regional Tourism - Oysters, Barbecue... Battersea
- Radford Visitor's Center - New River Trail Days: A Festival of Traditions, Faces and Tavern Fare
- Reedville Fisherman's Museum - Reedville Fishermen's Museum Oyster Roast: 400 Years of Tradition
- Three Rivers 2019 Commemoration Regional Commission - RESILIENCE: Three Rivers Cultural Festival
- The Virginia Legends Walk Foundation - Petersburg's Effect on the American Evolution of Democracy
For more information about the Virginia Customs, Culture and Cuisine Festival and a complete listing of events, please visit https://www.americanevolution2019.com/events.
The Virginia Customs, Culture and Cuisine Festival is a strategic part of the larger 2019 Commemoration, that recognizes the 400th anniversary of pivotal 1619 Virginia events that forever changed the trajectory of Virginia and America's history. These 1619 events include the first representative legislative assembly in the New World, the arrival of the first recorded African in English North America, the recruitment of English women in significant numbers to the Virginia colony, the first official English Thanksgiving in North America and the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit of the Virginia colony.
About the 2019 Commemoration
The 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution™ highlights events that occurred in Virginia in 1619 that continue to influence America today. Featured programs, events and legacy projects position Virginia as a leader in education, tourism and economic development. American Evolution™ commemorates the ongoing journey toward the key ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity. Dominion Energy is an American Evolution Founding Partner and Altria Group and TowneBank are Virginia Colony Partners.
