2019 Communicator Awards recognizes August Jackson

CHICAGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand engagement agency August Jackson has been recognized by the 25th Annual Communicator Awards with three Awards of Excellence and one Award of Distinction in Design & Corporate Communications. With more than 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.

All four awards recognize August Jackson's communications and design work for employee engagement campaigns. The awards include:

Corporate Identity Program Campaign (Award of Excellence)

Design Features - Overall Design (Award of Excellence)

Corporate Identity (Award of Excellence)

Corporate Identity Logo – Corporation/Business (Award of Distinction)

"These awards add to our reputation as an agency known for building strong and engaged employee communities," says Jacque Patterson, Executive Vice President, Employee Engagement Practice Leader. "And with these awards, we're recognizing the critical role that creativity and design play in effectively reaching those communities."

"This recognition is a testament to the amazing team and talent we have at August Jackson," says Ken Feurer, Executive Vice President, Design. "We believe in the power of great storytelling, insist on high aesthetic standards, and consider the experience the ultimate deliverable. This work is a powerful example of all those principles coming together to create best-in-class communication and engagement."

ABOUT AUGUST JACKSON

For organizations that require highly-engaged people to realize their mission, August Jackson is the brand engagement agency that puts purpose into practice. Our work for corporate brands, hospitals, nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions includes branding, campaign development and multi-channel activation, with an emphasis on live events and technology-enabled engagement. Recognized in 2018 as a top agency by Chief Marketer and Event Marketer, and a 2019 Crain's Chicago Best Places to Work award winner, August Jackson is a 100-person agency with a presence in Chicago, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. https://www.augustjackson.com

ABOUT THE COMMUNICATOR AWARDS

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. It is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) is a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. For the full list of winners, visit https://www.communicatorawards.com/winners/

Media Contact:

Brittany Langmeyer

219-973-1903

brittany.langmeyer@augustjackson.com

SOURCE August Jackson

Related Links

https://www.augustjackson.com

