2019 Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook for Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics & Raytheon - The Top OEMs in the U.S. Aerospace & Defense Market

Nov 29, 2019, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook - 2019 - Top OEMs in the U.S. Aerospace & Defense Market - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis & Business Outlook for 2019 on the Top 5 OEMs in the U.S. Aerospace & Defense Industry.
The report analyzes as to how the key industry OEMs are positioned, based on their Strengths & Weaknesses, and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving market landscape with reference to the emerging Opportunities and potential Threats.
The report also provides an analysis of key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the industry's future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to medium horizon.
Market Insights
Global Defense Spending has been on a steady upswing since the past couple of years with the same reaching the $1.8 trillion mark for 2018 (led by the U.S. & China), the highest level since the post cold war low of 1998, while registering a 2.6% year on year growth driven by the radical transformation of geopolitical dynamics and equations with the dismantling of traditional rule-based world order and the transition away from the typical unipolar world.
The same has been further exacerbated by the Trump led U.S. administration's protectionism stance & America First Policy which has led to a realignment of relationships with the key NATO & other allies over the mandate to increase defense spending to the 2% level of GDP.
The defense spending in the U.S. has grown significantly as of-late driven by a shift in the overall U.S. strategy towards competition with near peer adversaries as against counter-terrorism operations, which had been the focus earlier. This shift in strategic focus entails fast-tracked procurement of systems & hardware to maintain numerical superiority, rapid development & deployment of next-generation capabilities to plug existing & potential capabilities gaps and to retain the traditional, long-standing strategic capabilities overmatch against adversaries along with continued R&D pursuits to maintain a technological edge.
The U.S. defense industrial base, thus, has been on a renaissance of sorts over the recent years given the rapid transformation & evolution of geo-political dynamics & ongoing conflicts across some parts of the world. The modernization & upgrade of existing systems & hardware and their replacement with proven technologies and current, off the shelf solutions, is providing significant growth opportunities to the U.S. based defense industrial base as showcased by the initiation of a number of new, large ticket defense procurement programs over the recent years.
The U.S. based defense industrial base, thus, is readily gearing up with a spurt in activity and is looking forward to a long & much anticipated activity boom with most OEMs reinvigorating their industrial bases, in line with the age of disruptive technologies, led by digitalization, additive manufacturing, unmanned & optionally manned operating capabilities & artificial intelligence, for making the most of this current phase of demand upswing.
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Key U.S. Aerospace & Defense OEMs - Business Snapshot & Product Portfolio
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Product Portfolio
- Revenue Base & Profitability
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake & Backlog Trend
Section 3: Comparative SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths - Key U.S. Aerospace & Defense Primes
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- The Boeing Company
- Raytheon Company
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses - Key U.S. Aerospace & Defense Primes
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- The Boeing Company
- Raytheon Company
Section 6: Business Outlook Analysis - 2019
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- The Boeing Company
- Raytheon Company
Section 7: Key Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense
- Global Defense Spending Trends
- Top 5 Defense Spending Nations & Budgetary Trends
- Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas
- Key Upcoming Defense Programs
- Emerging Technologies
- Market Outlook
