2019 Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook for Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics & Raytheon - The Top OEMs in the U.S. Aerospace & Defense Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook - 2019 - Top OEMs in the U.S. Aerospace & Defense Market - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis & Business Outlook for 2019 on the Top 5 OEMs in the U.S. Aerospace & Defense Industry.

The report analyzes as to how the key industry OEMs are positioned, based on their Strengths & Weaknesses, and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving market landscape with reference to the emerging Opportunities and potential Threats.

The report also provides an analysis of key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the industry's future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to medium horizon.

Market Insights



Global Defense Spending has been on a steady upswing since the past couple of years with the same reaching the $1.8 trillion mark for 2018 (led by the U.S. & China), the highest level since the post cold war low of 1998, while registering a 2.6% year on year growth driven by the radical transformation of geopolitical dynamics and equations with the dismantling of traditional rule-based world order and the transition away from the typical unipolar world.

The same has been further exacerbated by the Trump led U.S. administration's protectionism stance & America First Policy which has led to a realignment of relationships with the key NATO & other allies over the mandate to increase defense spending to the 2% level of GDP.

The defense spending in the U.S. has grown significantly as of-late driven by a shift in the overall U.S. strategy towards competition with near peer adversaries as against counter-terrorism operations, which had been the focus earlier. This shift in strategic focus entails fast-tracked procurement of systems & hardware to maintain numerical superiority, rapid development & deployment of next-generation capabilities to plug existing & potential capabilities gaps and to retain the traditional, long-standing strategic capabilities overmatch against adversaries along with continued R&D pursuits to maintain a technological edge.

The U.S. defense industrial base, thus, has been on a renaissance of sorts over the recent years given the rapid transformation & evolution of geo-political dynamics & ongoing conflicts across some parts of the world. The modernization & upgrade of existing systems & hardware and their replacement with proven technologies and current, off the shelf solutions, is providing significant growth opportunities to the U.S. based defense industrial base as showcased by the initiation of a number of new, large ticket defense procurement programs over the recent years.

The U.S. based defense industrial base, thus, is readily gearing up with a spurt in activity and is looking forward to a long & much anticipated activity boom with most OEMs reinvigorating their industrial bases, in line with the age of disruptive technologies, led by digitalization, additive manufacturing, unmanned & optionally manned operating capabilities & artificial intelligence, for making the most of this current phase of demand upswing.

Key Topics Covered



Section 1: Key U.S. Aerospace & Defense OEMs - Business Snapshot & Product Portfolio

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base & Profitability

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Backlog Trend

Section 3: Comparative SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths - Key U.S. Aerospace & Defense Primes

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

Raytheon Company

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses - Key U.S. Aerospace & Defense Primes

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

Raytheon Company

Section 6: Business Outlook Analysis - 2019

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

Raytheon Company

Section 7: Key Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 9: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

Global Defense Spending Trends

Top 5 Defense Spending Nations & Budgetary Trends

Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas

Key Upcoming Defense Programs

Emerging Technologies

Market Outlook

