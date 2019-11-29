2019 Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook of Pratt & Whitney, GE Aviation, Rolls Royce & Safran - The Top Global Military Aircraft Engine Manufacturers
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook - 2019 - Top Global Military Aircraft Engine Manufacturers - Pratt & Whitney, GE Aviation, Rolls Royce, Safran" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis & Near Term Business Outlook on the World's Top 4 Military Aircraft Turbofan Engines manufacturers.
The report analyzes as to how the key industry OEMs are positioned, based on their Strengths & Weaknesses, and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving market landscape with reference to the emerging Opportunities and potential Threats.
The report also provides an analysis of key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the industry's future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to medium horizon.
Market Insights
The Global Military Aircraft Turbofan engines market has been on a growth trajectory with a resurgence in defense spending over the recent years with the evolution of geopolitical dynamics & equations and other favorable macroeconomic factors.
The engine manufacturers are gearing up their global industrial base for a major production ramp up to meet the much awaited demand spurt.
The technology landscape across the industry, too, is evolving radically with the development of sixth-generation adaptive turbofan engines for combat jets in the U.S. under the USAF's AETD Program and enhanced Turboshaft engines for rotorcrafts under the U.S. Army's ITEP Program.
The industry OEMs & players; which are able to adopt, invest in & incorporate right technologies for right applications to deliver overall value to customers, end users & stakeholders while creating significant competitive advantages for themselves, by leveraging this technology-led differentiation; will be at the forefront of the one of the most disruptive phases for the industry going forward.
Features, Benefits & Reasons to Procure
- Quick Macro View and Big Picture Analysis
- Blend of Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis for Strategic Planning Process
- Quality & Reliability backed by over a decade of Research and Coverage of the Industry
- Detailed Analysis on Engine Manufacturers
- Visual Representation enabling Easy Comprehension
- Meetings & Presentation Ready Format for Quick Application
- Superior & Enriched User Experience with Incorporation of Relevant Images, Graphs & Infographics
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Key Global Military Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers - Business Snapshot
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Product Portfolio
- Revenue Base & Profitability
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake & Engine Deliveries Trend
Section 3: Comparative SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths - Key Military Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers
- GE Aviation
- Pratt & Whitney Inc.
- Rolls Royce Holdings PLC
- Safran S.A.
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses - Key Military Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers
- GE Aviation
- Pratt & Whitney Inc.
- Rolls Royce Holdings PLC
- Safran S.A.
Section 6: Business Outlook Analysis - 2019
- GE Aviation
- Pratt & Whitney Inc.
- Rolls Royce Holdings PLC
- Safran S.A.
Section 7: Key Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9: Global Miltary Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market through 2022
