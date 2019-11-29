2019 Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook of Pratt & Whitney, GE Aviation, Rolls Royce & Safran - The Top Global Military Aircraft Engine Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook - 2019 - Top Global Military Aircraft Engine Manufacturers - Pratt & Whitney, GE Aviation, Rolls Royce, Safran" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis & Near Term Business Outlook on the World's Top 4 Military Aircraft Turbofan Engines manufacturers.

The report analyzes as to how the key industry OEMs are positioned, based on their Strengths & Weaknesses, and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving market landscape with reference to the emerging Opportunities and potential Threats.

The report also provides an analysis of key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the industry's future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to medium horizon.

Market Insights



The Global Military Aircraft Turbofan engines market has been on a growth trajectory with a resurgence in defense spending over the recent years with the evolution of geopolitical dynamics & equations and other favorable macroeconomic factors.

The engine manufacturers are gearing up their global industrial base for a major production ramp up to meet the much awaited demand spurt.

The technology landscape across the industry, too, is evolving radically with the development of sixth-generation adaptive turbofan engines for combat jets in the U.S. under the USAF's AETD Program and enhanced Turboshaft engines for rotorcrafts under the U.S. Army's ITEP Program.

The industry OEMs & players; which are able to adopt, invest in & incorporate right technologies for right applications to deliver overall value to customers, end users & stakeholders while creating significant competitive advantages for themselves, by leveraging this technology-led differentiation; will be at the forefront of the one of the most disruptive phases for the industry going forward.

Key Topics Covered



Section 1: Key Global Military Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers - Business Snapshot

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base & Profitability

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Engine Deliveries Trend

Section 3: Comparative SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths - Key Military Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney Inc.

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC



Safran S.A.

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses - Key Military Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney Inc.

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC



Safran S.A.

Section 6: Business Outlook Analysis - 2019

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney Inc.

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC



Safran S.A.

Section 7: Key Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 9: Global Miltary Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market through 2022

