2019 Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook on Pratt & Whitney, GE Aviation, Rolls Royce & Safran - The Leading Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers
Dec 02, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook - 2019 - Top Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers - Pratt & Whitney, GE Aviation, Rolls Royce, Safran" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis & Near Term Business Outlook on the World's Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines manufacturers.
The report analyzes as to how the key industry OEMs are positioned, based on their Strengths & Weaknesses, and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving market landscape with reference to the emerging Opportunities and potential Threats.
The report also provides an analysis of key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the industry's future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to medium horizon.
Market Insights
The Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan engines market has been in one of its longest golden phases propelled by one of the longest aviation super-cycle being driven by strong tailwinds with strong demand drivers and favorable macroeconomic factors. The same has created a huge order backlog for the industry likely to translate into significant top-line growth potential for the aviation industry value chain over the next decade.
The engine manufacturers are gearing up their global industrial base for a major production ramp up to meet delivery timelines with some transitioning from the production of previous generation engines to the latest engine programs. The technology landscape across the industry, too, is evolving radically with the development of hybrid-electric propulsion technologies for commercial aircrafts likely to become a functional reality by the middle of the next decade along with rapid developments on Urban Aerial Mobility (UAM) and Supersonic propulsion technologies underway.
The industry OEMs & players; which are able to adopt, invest in & incorporate right technologies for right applications to deliver overall value to customers, end users & stakeholders while creating significant competitive advantages for themselves, by leveraging this technology-led differentiation; will be at the forefront of the one of the most disruptive phases for the industry going forward which is likely to be marked by the introduction of a number of technology-enabled entirely new business models, concepts & solutions.
Features, Benefits & Reasons to Procure
- Quick Macro View and Big Picture Analysis
- Blend of Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis for Strategic Planning Process
- Quality & Reliability backed by over a decade of Research and Coverage of the Industry
- Detailed Analysis on Engine Manufacturers
- Visual Representation enabling Easy Comprehension
- Meetings & Presentation Ready Format for Quick Application
- Superior & Enriched User Experience with Incorporation of Relevant Images, Graphs & Infographics
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Key Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers - Business Snapshot
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Product Portfolio
- Revenue Base & Profitability
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake & Engine Deliveries Trend
Section 3: Comparative SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths - Key Global Engine Manufacturers
- GE Aviation
- Pratt & Whitney Inc.
- Rolls Royce Holdings PLC
- Safran S.A.
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
- GE Aviation
- Pratt & Whitney Inc.
- Rolls Royce Holdings PLC
- Safran S.A.
Section 6: Business Outlook Analysis - 2019
- GE Aviation
- Pratt & Whitney Inc.
- Rolls Royce Holdings PLC
- Safran S.A.
Section 7: Key Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9: Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aircraft Engines - 2018-2037
- Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2018-2037
- Demand Forecasts for Commercial Aircraft Segments through 2037
- Demand Growth Projections for Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines - In Units & Value
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvfv9i
