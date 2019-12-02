2019 Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook on Pratt & Whitney, GE Aviation, Rolls Royce & Safran - The Leading Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook - 2019 - Top Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers - Pratt & Whitney, GE Aviation, Rolls Royce, Safran" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis & Near Term Business Outlook on the World's Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines manufacturers.

The report analyzes as to how the key industry OEMs are positioned, based on their Strengths & Weaknesses, and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving market landscape with reference to the emerging Opportunities and potential Threats.

The report also provides an analysis of key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the industry's future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to medium horizon.

Market Insights



The Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan engines market has been in one of its longest golden phases propelled by one of the longest aviation super-cycle being driven by strong tailwinds with strong demand drivers and favorable macroeconomic factors. The same has created a huge order backlog for the industry likely to translate into significant top-line growth potential for the aviation industry value chain over the next decade.

The engine manufacturers are gearing up their global industrial base for a major production ramp up to meet delivery timelines with some transitioning from the production of previous generation engines to the latest engine programs. The technology landscape across the industry, too, is evolving radically with the development of hybrid-electric propulsion technologies for commercial aircrafts likely to become a functional reality by the middle of the next decade along with rapid developments on Urban Aerial Mobility (UAM) and Supersonic propulsion technologies underway.

The industry OEMs & players; which are able to adopt, invest in & incorporate right technologies for right applications to deliver overall value to customers, end users & stakeholders while creating significant competitive advantages for themselves, by leveraging this technology-led differentiation; will be at the forefront of the one of the most disruptive phases for the industry going forward which is likely to be marked by the introduction of a number of technology-enabled entirely new business models, concepts & solutions.

Key Topics Covered



Section 1: Key Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers - Business Snapshot

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base & Profitability

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Engine Deliveries Trend

Section 3: Comparative SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths - Key Global Engine Manufacturers

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney Inc.

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC



Safran S.A.

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney Inc.

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC



Safran S.A.

Section 6: Business Outlook Analysis - 2019

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney Inc.

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC



Safran S.A.

Section 7: Key Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 9: Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aircraft Engines - 2018-2037

Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2018-2037

Demand Forecasts for Commercial Aircraft Segments through 2037

Demand Growth Projections for Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines - In Units & Value

