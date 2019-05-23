2019 Competitive Benchmarking of Leading Oncology Organizations: Commercialization Trends That are Shaping the U.S. Solid and Liquid Tumor Marketplaces

READING, Pa., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PFI's newest U.S. Oncology benchmarking report is complete and available to be purchased this month. The report profiles 34 pharmaceutical and biotech companies, providing a detailed analysis of the leading Oncology franchises. This brand-new study includes key insights on the commercialization developments that are influencing the U.S. marketplaces for liquid and solid tumors.

The market trends captured within include:

Major commercial re-alignments to improve HCP access occurring across 2018 and into 2019

Specifics into co-commercialization arrangements

Cross-company combination therapy approvals and supporting commercialization initiatives

Hybrid field Medical Affairs roles and field HEOR specialization

Oncology-specific field Managed Markets approaches

An increased pathology focus

Additional regions covered in PFI's Oncology reports that are available within the next month include India and Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom). In addition, Oncology benchmarking studies for Japan and Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico) are anticipated to be available within the next quarter of this year.

Each company section of these reports will identify relevant and strategic developments along with up-to-date information on:

Strategic overview of the Oncology franchise

Field Market Access approaches specific to Oncology

Deployment of key commercial personnel

Organizational structure/reporting relationships

Product portfolio management

Number of details by brand by target physician audience

Deployment and roles of medical liaisons and other Payer-focused field medical assets

Sales force compensation

For more information on the reports mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at Joyce.Wedemeyer@strategicreports.com or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence. The globally focused company employs market place experts uniquely qualified to perform research required by clients in most major pharmaceutical markets around the world.

