2019 Connected Consumer Survey: Emerging Asia-Pacific - Network Performance is the Main Factor that Influences Customer Satisfaction
Jan 31, 2020, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Consumer Survey 2019: Mobile Customer Satisfaction and Churn in Emerging Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP). In particular, it focuses on customer satisfaction, churn and retention-related aspects of mobile services. The survey was conducted in association with On Device Research.
This report provides:
- Insight into the main drivers of mobile customer experience and how they vary by country and by operator
- Analysis of the key factors that influence consumers' intention to churn
- Net Promoter Scores (NPSs) of operators in emerging Asia-Pacific
- An assessment of why some operators have better NPSs than others
- Analysis of the role of bundling additional services in customer retention and how new service-based pricing models affect KPIs
- Insight into the role of digitalising customer services and its impact on KPIs
Survey Data Coverage
The survey was conducted in association with On Device Research between August and September 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1000 respondents per country, and 4000 in the region.
Key Topics Covered
- Executive summary
- Drivers of customer satisfaction and churn
- Focus on plans and pricing
- Focus on digital experience
- Appendix
- Methodology and panel information
Countries Covered
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Thailand
