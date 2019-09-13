2019 Disruptive Innovations in Smart Waste Management: The Need and How Technological Advancements in the ICT Sector

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disruptive Innovations in Smart Waste Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study identifies the need for smart waste management and how technological advancements in the ICT sector can aid in mitigating challenges with existing waste management methods.

Waste generation has been identified as the fast-growing problem causing significant environmental and health hazard owing to changing modern societies, especially in the urban regions of the world. Traditional waste management practices face significant challenges in terms of overflowing waste bins and ineffective route planning. With 68% of the world population estimated to live in urban regions by 2050, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), rapid urbanization is the factor warranting the integration of advanced technologies with traditional waste management methods.

The modern infrastructure and capabilities offered by advancements in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) offer coordination between physical and computational infrastructures. This can be leveraged by the waste management industry to overcome the existing challenges as well as provide newer opportunities. Automation with the aid of the Internet of Things (IoT) and intelligent sensors coupled with advanced computing capabilities using cloud computing services has the potential to establish a real-time connection with various entities of the waste management network.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Process and Methodology

1.3 Key Findings



2.0 Overview of Smart Waste Management

2.1 Growing Waste Generation Levels Warrant the Need for Modern Waste Management Strategies

2.2 Lower Income Regions are Estimated to Witness Massive Increase in the Amount of Waste Generation

2.3. Reliance on Static Data for Route Optimization Pose Limitations for Effective Waste Management

2.4. Adoption of ICTs Coupled With IoT is Vital for Reduced Waste and Optimized Waste Collection

2.5. Snapshot of Key ICTs Enabling Smart Waste Management

2.6 Key Technological Developments to Conventional ICT solutions for Waste Management

2.7 Components of Smart Waste Management



3.0 Innovative Ecosystems

3.1 Automated Compactor Management Systems with Proprietary Software Systems

3.2 Proprietary Waste Analytics Platform to Enhance Dynamic Route Scheduling

3.3 Incorporation of Ant Colony Optimization Technology in Route Optimization and Scheduling

3.4 Sensor Less Management of Waste Collection based on Smart Analytics

3.5 High Density Route Planning Using Proprietary Software Tools

3.6 Proprietary Solar Powered Waste Compactors With Cloud Based Interaction Systems

3.7 Proprietary Software As A Service (SaaS) Solutions for Dynamic Route Optimization in Waste Management

3.8 Key Startups to Watch Out



4.0 Successful Case Studies for Smart Waste Management

4.1 Installation of Smart Waste Compactors to Enhanced Waste Recycling at Source & Collection Points

4.2 Sensor based Recycling Stations With Waste Sorting at Source

4.3 Proprietary Centralized Software Tools and Smart Equipment Compensating for Low Man Power in Waste Management

4.4 Integration of Dynamic Route Optimization of Waste Container Trucks in to Smart Waste Management

4.5 Integration of M2M Communication in Smart Bins through Sensor systems

4.6 Integrated Smart Waste Systems With Built-In Sorting, Recycling & Compostable Systems

4.7 Optimization of Waste Collection Frequencies through Smart Waste Management



5.0 Analysis & Growth Opportunities

5.1 Region-wise Recommendations Based on the Current Innovations Projected for the Future

5.2 SWOT Analysis - Smart Waste Management (SWM)

5.3 Impact of Smart Waste Management (SWM) on the Environment

5.4 China and US Holds the Highest Share of Patents Filed

5.5 Growth Opportunity : Business Models - Crowdsourcing

5.6 Smart Waste Management - Key Takeaways



6.0 Key Contacts



