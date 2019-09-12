2019 Ecosystem of Healthcare Industry Research Report - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ecosystem of Healthcare Industry Research Report - Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Healthcare Ecosystem Insights is a report that provides an analysis of the healthcare industry in Germany, Singapore, France, Japan, the U.K., China, and the U.S. Growing at a 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period, the healthcare industry of China is projected to reach $542.4 billion by 2024. Government initiatives and improved infrastructure, growing chronic disease prevalence, and increasing healthcare expenditure and gross domestic product are stimulating the industry growth in these countries.

The major categories of the healthcare industry, based on diagnostic equipment type, are ultrasound devices, computed tomography scanners, X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging systems, endoscopes, and mammography equipment. In all the countries covered in the report, X-ray is expected to be the fastest growing category in addition to being the largest. During the forecast period, a 40.4% share in Singapore's healthcare industry is predicted to be occupied by the X-ray category by 2024, progressing at a 6.4% CAGR. The growth of this category is attributed to the increasing use of such systems for various diseases' diagnosis.



The healthcare industry is subdivided into fee-for-service, self-pay, and value-based reimbursement, based on payment mechanism. Fee-for-service is expected to hold a 70.1% share by 2024 in the U.K. healthcare industry, as it is the most commonly used payment mechanism in the country. The increase in the number of people preferring this payment mechanism over others, owing to its provision to pay individually for different services, is predicted to result in this category's growth at an expected 3.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) technology, the categories of the healthcare industry are clinical chemistry, microbiology, immunoassay/immunochemistry, molecular diagnostics, urinalysis, hematology, and others. The largest market share in the French healthcare industry was held by the immunoassay/immunochemistry category, accounting for 43.8%, and it is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period. The popularity of this category can be attributed to technological advancements. Additionally, the hematology and molecular diagnostics categories are projected to hold a revenue share of 6.6% and 14.2%, respectively, by 2024.



The fastest growth is expected to be witnessed by the U.S. healthcare industry at a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is considered a key factor in the region's growth. About six in 10 adults suffer from a chronic disease, as per the 2019 National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion report. It is the top fifth country in the world considering the age-standardized rate for all cancers. The increasing cancer prevalence in the country is expected to drive the demand for advanced diagnostic imaging systems, thereby driving the industry growth.



To strengthen their product portfolio and increase their market share, key players in the healthcare industry are acquiring other players. For instance, Core Medical Imaging Inc., a medical imaging product and services company, was acquired by Shimadzu Medical Systems USA in January 2019.



Companies Mentioned



General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Carestream Health Inc.

Esaote S.p.A.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

bioMrieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

QIAGEN N.V.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

