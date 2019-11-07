2019 Engineering Research Review: The Engineering Industry is Adopting Several Digital Technologies
Nov 07, 2019, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Engineering Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In recent times, the engineering industry is adopting several digital technologies that includes digital sensors, robotics, AI, augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D scanning, 3D printing, autonomous equipment, among others. These technical advancements help companies in improving their processes and transform the way of working in the manufacturing industry.
Manufacturers are increasingly leveraging the technologies such as robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), within an existing infrastructure. It is helping in achieving cost reduction, increased efficiency, improved safety, and product innovation. The Automation is aiding manufacturing industry for seamless production and this trend is expected to continue in near future.
In coming years, Industry 4.0 will be a new age of digitally enabled manufacturing where computers will control the automated production line. An important feature of industry 4.0 will be the presence of autonomous manufacturing methods powered by IoT. Most of the major players in the robotic industry are providing autonomous robots.
With the advent of newer technologies smarter and efficient robots are being produced. Autonomous robots have many applications ranging from assembling the parts, packaging, painting, coating, couriers, and many more. The use of robots in manufacturing is expected to reduce the overall manufacturing cost.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Robotics: Technologies and Global Markets (ENG001F)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of the Report
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Robots Excluded from This Study
- Information Sources and Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Major Trend in the Robotics Technologies Market
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Robotics Technologies
- Basic Technologies
- Advanced Technologies
Chapter 3 Industrial Furnaces: Global Markets to 2023 (ENG011A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Industrial Furnaces: A Brief History
- Industrial Furnace Terminology
- Industrial Furnace Technologies and Classifications
- Industrial Furnace Form Factor and Applications
- Heat Source
- Controlled and Open Atmosphere Furnaces
- Relevant Industries
- Industrial Applications
- Packaged and Engineered Furnaces
- Market Breakdown Categories Considered in This Study
- Industrial Furnace Auxiliary Systems
- Industrial Furnace Efficiency
- Technologies Not Considered
- Global Market Summary
- Scope of the Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Aircraft Fuel Systems: Global Markets to 2023 (ENG017A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- What Are Aircraft Fuel Systems?
- Impact of Fuel on Aircraft Operation Costs
- Market Dynamics
- Industry Participants in the Aircraft Fuel Systems Value Chain
- Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market
Chapter 5 Global Markets for Technologies in Airport Security (ENG012A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Description of Market Trends
- Key Types of Airport Security Systems Based on Technology
- Key Types of Access Control Systems
- Key Types of Cyber Security Solutions
- Key Types of Perimeter Security Systems
- Key Applications of Cyber Security Solutions
- Key Types of Screening Products
- Key Types of Surveillance Products
- Key Applications of Screening Systems
- Major Airports Under Construction
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
Chapter 6 Water Management Markets: A Global Outlook (ENG021A)
- Introduction
- Study Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Summary and Highlights
- Overview of Water and Water Management Market
- Global Water Industry Trends
- Challenges Faced by the Water Market in the 21st Century
- Overview of Water Management
- Global Wastewater Production and Treatment
- Wastewater Recycling and Reuse End Uses and Benefits
- Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Drawbacks
- Relevant Emerging Techniques and their Potential for Market Readiness
- Recent Developments
- Water Testing Equipment Overview
- Market Definition: Water Testing Equipment
- Global Water Testing Equipment Market Structure
- Market Dynamics
- Market Breakdown, by Type of Test Instrument
- Market Breakdown, by Type of Equipment
- Market Breakdown, by End Use
- Innovative Products and Services
- Future Trends in the Water Testing Industry
- Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Water Treatment
- Market Dynamics
- Market Breakdown, by Application
- Market Breakdown, by Sensor Technology
