2019 EP & Clean Tech China to Gather Well-known Pharmaceutical Enterprises, EP Equipment Providers

The environmental protection (EP) tax has been formally levied in China since 2018. Differences in EP tax burden will eventually lead to differences in terms of product price and production scale. In the context of EP policy tightening and costs rising, pharmaceutical enterprises that discharge mainly waste water and gas have gradually increased EP equipment investment and technological innovation. This transformation has led to the upgrade and expansion of the EP equipment manufacturing industry market space, leading to the need for EP & Clean Tech China.

A super-large exhibition area and a gathering of green solutions

The new session of EP & Clean Tech China will take place at SNIEC from June 18-20, 2019. Held concurrently with CPhI China, P-MEC China and bioLIVE China, the show will cover all the 17 exhibition halls of SNIEC, with a total of 200,000m2 exhibition area, and welcome over 3,200 exhibitors and over 50,000 visitors, to jointly participate in the annual event of the pharmaceutical industry.

Cosmos Engineering, Air Products, and other well-known industry enterprises engaged in EP equipment and projects will bring exhibits connected to various aspects of the industry, including VOCS waste gas treatment equipment and technology, waste gas adsorption devices, sewage treatment complete sets, MVR evaporators, membrane separation technology, sludge treatment equipment, filter press equipment, and monitoring equipment in waste gas, waste water, and waste residues, as well as other monitoring areas.

Gathering well-known pharmaceutical enterprises of the industry and building an event of pharmaceutical EP

EP & Clean Tech China will interact with the concurrent P-MEC China, CPhI China, and bioLIVE China, to run through the entire pharmaceutical industry chain and gather together well-known Chinese and overseas pharmaceutical enterprises, including AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, GSK, Sanofi, Bayer, Sinopharm, Jinghua Pharmaceutical, Tonglian Group, Apeloa Kangyu, Kaifeng Pharmaceutical, Roche, Yangtze River Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding, CSPC, Livzon Pharmaceutical Group, Fosun Pharma, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Peking University Sinobioway, Shenzhen Mellow Hope, Changchun GenSci, Dongbao Enterprise, 3SBio, Zhejiang Peptites, Chengdu Shengnuo, and Xiamen Amoytop. The exhibition will bring together suppliers engaging in green and environmental technical equipment and services and pharmaceutical enterprises, and showcase energy-saving, efficient, and green EP equipment and projects to 2,000+ API/intermediate enterprises and 150+ biopharmaceutical enterprises.

Jointly practicing green development initiative and performing social responsibilities for EP

As a branded conference in the pharmaceutical EP industry, China Pharma Environmental Forum will attract over 100 heads of environmental safety, EHS, and equipment procurement departments from pharmaceutical enterprises, as well as engineer experts, and product managers of companies engaging in environmental technical equipment. They will discuss the EP policies and latest technology applications of the pharmaceutical industry under the new normal. An advisory group in the EP policy field of China and an expert panel in the environmental equipment and technology field will also be gathered, to explain the latest pharmaceutical EP policies and green EP application solutions.

To respond to China's call for green manufacturing, and drive the green transformation and upgrading and sustainable development of the pharmaceutical industry, the "Pharmaceutical Industry Green Development Initiative" was released to the whole industry at the forum in 2018, which was initiated by the host and received contributions from North China Pharmaceutical Group Corporation, Hangzhou Lanran Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., Asymchem Laboratories, Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Jiangsu Haici Biological Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals Limited, Zhejiang Cosmos Engineering Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Guobang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Beijing Key Laboratory of Resource-Oriented Treatment of Industrial Pollutants of University of Science and Technology Beijing. The forum in 2019 will continue to promote the performance of environmental responsibilities in combination with the exhibition and call on more pharmaceutical enterprises to practice the green development commitment.

Please visit the official website: http://en.pmecchina.com/ for more exhibition information.

SOURCE Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd

Related Links

http://en.pmecchina.com

