2019 Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon Returns To San Francisco On Sunday, June 9, 2019

Top triathletes will take over the streets and waters of San Francisco for the 2019 Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon. Exploring the beauty of San Francisco, triathletes will embark on a grueling 1.5-mile swim from Alcatraz Island to the shoreline of Marina Green, an 18-mile twisting bike ride through the Presidio, and an eight-mile trail run out to Baker Beach and up the infamous 400-plus step Sand Ladder. Fans can experience the excitement at the Marina Green, which includes the swim exit, athlete transition area and finish line.

Triathletes are also able to qualify for the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon by racing and placing first in one of the Escape Triathlon Series races including the Nation's Escape Triathlon, Beijing International Triathlon, Surf City Escape Triathlon, Philadelphia Escape Triathlon and other potential races still to be announced. Each qualifying race will award the top male and female finishers per age group a race entry into the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon (entry fee is the responsibility of the racer). Visit www.EscapeSeriesTri.com. Registration for the random drawing will be open on Wednesday, September 12 through Monday, November 19. For additional information, visit www.EscapeAlcatrazTri.com or follow @EscapeTriathlonSeries on Instagram and Twitter and www.facebook.com/EscapeAlcatrazTri on Facebook.

