2019 FlyerTalk Awards Name Hertz as Winner for Eighth Consecutive Year

The FlyerTalk Awards are determined by FlyerTalk, an online community of more than 700,000 frequent travelers. FlyerTalk members are dedicated to finding and sharing elite-level knowledge of airline, hotel and car rental affinity programs, voting once a year for the best ones within the Fly, Stay and Drive categories.

For the past eight years, the FlyerTalk Awards have underscored Hertz's longstanding legacy of speed, innovation and superior service. Hertz is committed to enhancing the entire customer experience getting travelers on their way quickly in the car that's right for them.

"We are honored to see the Hertz Gold Plus Rewards program continually recognized by the FlyerTalk community as the number one car rental loyalty program worldwide," said Hertz Senior Vice President, Brand Jayesh Patel. "To ensure the program remains the best in the industry, we continue to add rewarding technology-driven and innovative offerings such as Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR® that set a new standard for fast and seamless travel."

Hertz Gold Plus Rewards opens the door to a faster and more rewarding car rental experience. Members can quickly reserve a car on Hertz.com or the Hertz mobile app, skip the line, choose from a variety of vehicles and enjoy faster checkout and returns. Additional benefits include:

Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR®: Gold Plus Rewards members can get on the road faster. CLEAR uses just your face to confirm it’s really you. This means less time reaching for your driver’s license and more time at your destination. Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR is free to enroll and debuted at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and will expand to select U.S. Hertz airport locations throughout 2019.

Access to exclusive experiences: In addition to earning points for free rental days or in exchange for frequent traveler program rewards with leading airline and hotel partners, members can bid on exclusive travel experiences with points via the Hertz Rewards online auction platform.

Hertz Ultimate Choice®: Members can select the vehicle they want to drive from Hertz's best fleet ever, which includes a range of premium and luxury vehicles equipped with the latest technology features. Ultimate Choice is currently available in more than 55 top airport Hertz locations in the U.S. and Canada .

Increased bonus points: Members can achieve elite status and receive bonus opportunities and complimentary upgrades to premium vehicles. Members with 12 or more rentals per year can earn Hertz Five Star® status and a 25 percent bonus. Hertz President's Circle® status can be earned with 20 or more rentals annually with a 50 percent bonus.

For more information about Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, and to sign up today for free, visit Hertz.com/goldplusrewards.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets, and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

