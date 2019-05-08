2019 Global Restaurant Leadership Conference to Take Place in Singapore

CHICAGO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth annual Global Restaurant Leadership Conference (GRLC), presented by Winsight, LLC, will take place Nov. 3-6, 2019, at the Marina Bay Sands luxury hotel in Singapore.

GRLC is the restaurant industry's premier conference, hosting more than 1,200 top executives from the world's leading foodservice companies. The conference presents an agenda anchored by renowned speakers, unique networking opportunities and the GRLC Marketplace—the trade-show component of the conference.

"Winsight is proud and pleased to host this exceptional event in a new venue and destination in 2019: the iconic Marina Bay Sands in vibrant Singapore," says Chris Keating, Group President, Restaurant Media & Events, Winsight, LLC. "The enthusiasm from our global partners and colleagues has convinced us this is the right move to ensure the growth of this fantastic leadership event. This will truly be the place to discover the future of foodservice."

On the GRLC stage, notable speakers will share leadership stories, successful strategies, industry forecasts and research findings. The speaker roster includes c-suite restaurant executives from Yum! Brands, Jollibee Foods, Hungry Jack's and many other top global chains and regional stars, as well as a world record-holding Paralympian and author. One standout presentation will be Technomic's State of the Global Foodservice Industry: Leaders, Outlook and Expectations, which gives attendees an exclusive look at industry sales data and overarching trends that span the globe.

GRLC attendees will have the opportunity to explore Singapore, network, make new connections and continue to build on their successes in the restaurant space.

To learn more about GRLC, visit GlobalRLC.com.

About Winsight, LLC

Winsight, LLC is a business-to-business information, event and market intelligence company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print and digital trade media.

Technomic Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winsight and provides subscription data products, industry reports, research tools and programs. Its syndicated and custom studies are generated through extensive food and retail industry experience and are substantiated by a wealth of proprietary data.

Winsight LLC is a portfolio company of Pamlico Capital.

To learn more, www.winsightmedia.com.

SOURCE Winsight, LLC

