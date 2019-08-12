2019 Growth, Innovation, and Leadership Index for Healthcare Attractiveness (GIL-H Index): A Data-driven Research-based Country Pipeline System to Gauge Country Competitiveness in Healthcare

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth, Innovation, and Leadership Index for Healthcare Attractiveness (GIL-H Index), 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2019 GIL-H Index, the second edition, ranks 117 countries (with GDP equal to or more than $20 billion) based on their attractiveness; the first edition ranked 110 countries. The index generates country rankings, following the assignment of weights to the G, I, L, and H pillars and to the specific indicators under them.



The 2019 version also includes comprehensive scenario-based analyses, namely disease burden scenario, health infrastructure scenario, and health spending scenario; the report uses various weight assignment and rankings to highlight how results evolve as per client requirements. The data model is also supplemented by select country profiles that highlight country-specific drivers and challenges.



Despite global political uncertainties and a subdued economic outlook, 2019 proves to be promising for the global healthcare industry, supported by growing and more aware middle class, accelerated aging population across the globe seeking personalized medical insurance, and higher R&D budgets across the board. The adoption of digital technologies gives rise to new delivery models in which the treatment of patients moves from cure' to early prevention'.



With slowing global demand as a result of the looming Sino-US trade war, privatization initiatives in Gulf, the elections in India and Indonesia, corporates are being increasingly challenged by the need to invest in technological advancements and the need to find a stable sociopolitical environment in countries.



Given these changing global market conditions, an indexing methodology has been leveraged to annually track the competitiveness of healthcare markets across the globe. The Growth, Innovation, and Leadership Index for Healthcare Attractiveness (GIL-H Index) essentially helps identify go-to-destinations for healthcare using a robust data-driven approach, whereby countries are evaluated across multiple indicators under the Growth (G), Innovation (I), Leadership (L), and Healthcare (H) pillars.



In effect, this data-driven tool allows healthcare market players to build their go-to country pipeline by evaluating not just size-related indicators (e.g., population and economic growth) but also by assessing the country's innovation ecosystem through skilled labor availability, education expenditure, patent applications, and by analyzing business environment through logistics efficiency, ease of doing business, and political stability. The ranking process uses more than 50 indicators.



Country Selection: 117 countries

Developed markets and emerging markets: 41 developed markets and 76 emerging markets

Regional Classification

Africa : 19 countries

: 19 countries Americas: 21 countries

Asia-Pacific : 23 countries

: 23 countries Central Asia : 5 countries

: 5 countries Eastern Europe : 19 countries

: 19 countries Middle East : 13 countries

: 13 countries Western Europe : 17 countries

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Research Overview-GIL-H Index

Research Methodology-GIL-H Index

GIL-H Results-Key Emerging Markets, 2019

Healthcare Industry Challenges

Trends and Opportunities in Healthcare, 2019 and Beyond

GIL-H Index Framework and Methodology

The Need for a Country Ranking Framework

Proprietary GIL Framework and Introduction to GIL-H Index

Country Coverage by Region & GDP Bracket

Research Methodology

Using GIL-H Index-A Simple 3-Step Process

Indicators Used in the GIL-H Index 2019

GIL-H Index-Base Scenario

GIL-H Index Base Scenario

GIL-H 2019 Results, Base Scenario

GIL-H 2019 Results Explained

The United States

China

Germany

Japan

Russia

Malaysia

GIL-H Index Results-Scenario Analysis

GIL-H Index Scenarios

2019 GIL-H Index Top 20 Countries by Scenario

Scenario Analysis

Country Case Studies

China

India

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Conclusion

3 Key Observations

Appendix

Indicators and their Weights by Scenarios, GIL-H Index, 2019

Country List, GIL-H Index, 2019

Top 100 Countries

Global Results by Region

Global Results by GDP Bracket

Top 100 Countries

Global Results by Region

Global Results by GDP Bracket

Top 100 Countries

Global Results by Region

Global Results by GDP Bracket

Top 100 Countries

Global Results by Region

Global Results by GDP Bracket

Legal Disclaimer

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqsvw0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

