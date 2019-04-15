2019 Hammer Strength Clinic Unites Strength and Conditioning Professionals in Atlanta

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammer Strength – the world's foremost strength training equipment brand – will host a strength training clinic on April 26-27 at Georgia State University in Atlanta, offering fitness professionals the opportunity to learn from some of the best strength and conditioning coaches in the industry. The clinic – the most recent in a series of hundreds that have been hosted by Hammer Strength over the past 27 years – is designed to bring the athletic community together to share knowledge and help build elite programs across the country.

The 2019 Hammer Strength Clinic features notable coaches and athletic performance experts from prominent programs including the Atlanta Falcons, Club de Fútbol América, Clemson University, and others. The event is approved by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) and the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCA), and in-person attendees can earn continuing education credits. The clinic will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend in Atlanta, with participants eligible to earn credits through NSCA.

"We're committed to upholding our 27-year legacy of promoting training and education within the athletic community, and are proud to play a part in the continuous improvement of athletic programs at every level and in personal training facilities," said Jeremy Wilson, National Segment Manager Education and Athletics, Life Fitness. "We are especially excited for this year's clinic, as it will serve as our one and only clinic of the year, featuring an A-list agenda of speakers and engaging activities for the weekend."

The two-day clinic will feature 11 event speakers, who will provide insight and guidance on strength training and sports performance, fitness program tips, and more. These include:

Jesse Ackerman , head strength and conditioning coach, Atlanta Falcons

, head strength and conditioning coach, Atlanta Falcons Joey Batson , director of football strength and conditioning, Clemson University

, director of football strength and conditioning, Eric Cash , head strength and conditioning coach, Dorman High School

, head strength and conditioning coach, Brian Clarke , head strength and conditioning coordinator, Noblesville (IN) High School

, head strength and conditioning coordinator, Noblesville (IN) High School Matt Hickmann , head football strength and conditioning coach, Middle Tennessee State University

, head football strength and conditioning coach, Kaz Kazadi , assistant athletic director for human performance, Southern Methodist University

, assistant athletic director for human performance, Yancy McKnight , head football strength and conditioning coach, University of Texas

, head football strength and conditioning coach, Paolo Pacione , coordinator of performance, Club de Fútbol América

, coordinator of performance, Club de Fútbol América Jeff Pitman , director of football performance, Boise State University

, director of football performance, Scott Sinclair , director of strength and conditioning, University of Georgia

, director of strength and conditioning, John Sisk , head football strength coach, Georgia State University

"Clinics like this are invaluable for coaching staff and fitness professionals alike allowing the community to share and learn new training techniques and philosophies," said John Sisk, head football strength coach, Georgia State University. "We're honored to be this year's host, as our program highly values the innovation and reliability of Hammer Strength's equipment."

About Hammer Strength and its Clinics

Hammer Strength was founded in 1989 in Cincinnati through a unique partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals and strength equipment pioneer, Gary Jones. The marriage yielded equipment designed with biomechanics in mind, creating machines that move the same way that the body does.

The Hammer Strength Clinics began in 1992, when strength and conditioning coaches were finding their footing in professional and college athletics. In the beginning, Hammer Strength Clinics traveled in a truck that made stops at notable high school athletic facilities. At each stop, athletes and coaches came together to share and refine their training programs, build and train athletes and foster coaching communities.

Now, fitness professionals, including strength and conditioning coaches, are an essential part of athletic programs at any level. And since many of those engaged in the first clinics have graduated to athletic success, they've continued to give back to these clinics – sharing lessons learned, new training regimens and building the next generation of athletes. Since the first clinic in 1992, Hammer Strength has hosted hundreds of clinics in hundreds of cities and expanded to 10 countries worldwide.

Today, the brand supplies fitness equipment to professional, collegiate and high school sports teams, as well as thousands of general and boutique fitness facilities all over the world.

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables and furnishings. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture under the brand names Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to 166 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois, Life Fitness is a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC). For more information about Life Fitness products and services, visit www.lifefitness.com.

Ellie Lange

T: +1-312-240-3161

E: ellie.lange@edelman.com

SOURCE Life Fitness

Related Links

https://lifefitness.com

