2019 HMDA National Snapshot LAR Files Integrated Into RiskExec

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity announces the immediate integration of the 2019 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) National Snapshot LAR files made available by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Wednesday, June 24, into its RiskExec platform. RiskExec is a comprehensive web-based compliance reporting and analysis platform that automates HMDA, Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), redlining, and fair lending processes.

The downloaded 2019 HMDA data includes 5,508 institutions comprising 17.5 million records. This represents an increase of an additional eight institutions and 300,000 records from the 2019 Preliminary HMDA data that was released in April.

"Our clients are expected to react quickly to the evolving compliance landscape. When new data sets are made available, they need to promptly review and analyze to identify gaps and/or opportunities. As a strategic partner, we need to quickly load, test, and make these data sets available to our RiskExec customers with the responsiveness they have come to expect from us," says Dr. Anurag Agarwal, Founder, President and Chief Architect of RiskExec.

From goal setting, dedicated redlining analysis, and interactive mapping to peer rankings and data visualization, RiskExec provides executive and regulatory reporting for HMDA, CRA, and fair lending compliance requirements.

About Asurity

Asurity delivers compliance focused products and solutions to the mortgage lending industry. Asurity's offerings include RiskExec, a reporting and analytics platform for HMDA, CRA, redlining, and fair lending, and AsurityDocs, a leading solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages. For additional information, please visit www.asurity.com.

