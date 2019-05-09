2019 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Report - Global Market Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Homeland Security and Emergency Management - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management market accounted for $521.20 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $998.60 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth increasing terrorist threats and biohazard attacks and political dispute and Separatists' movements are driving the market growth. However, incomplete security budgets are restricting the market growth.

Homeland security and emergency management is intended to provide safety and welfare to the people in the cases of tragedy and emergency. It also manages and initiates on the basis of provided in order by local authorities or government bodies. An emergency management system is basically planned to response within twenty-four hours. Homeland security manages cases of anticipation and response to terrorist attacks and cyber-attacks.

Based on the Vertical, the homeland security segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. It is essential to maintain these verticals from various intrusions which can cause harm to economic assets leading to financial loss. By geography, Asia Pacific has a highest market growth during the forecast period due to rising spending on homeland security by emerging countries. Which have led major market solution providers in this region to develop enhanced techno-efficient homeland security and emergency management systems and equipment.



