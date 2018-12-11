2019 Hourly Rate Report: Capital Markets (Sourcing of Funds), Mergers & Acquisitions (Business Combinations) and Corporate Securities
The "2019 Capital Markets, M&A and Corporate Attorney Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
2019 Capital Markets, M&A and Corporate Attorney Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive analysis of attorney billing practices on the deal-side versus those in litigation.
The report details the rates by Firm in three principal areas:
- Capital Markets (Sourcing of Funds)
- Mergers & Acquisitions (Business Combinations)
- Corporate Securities
Corporate work is up at least 11% from 2018 due to 1) high-levels of cash that give companies significant resources to buy companies and make investments thus requiring legal services 2) corporate appetite to purchase technology, market share and human talent (in that order) and 3) historically low (still) interest rates that allow companies to access debt markets relatively inexpensively.
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Overall Rates by AMLAW 10, 50, 100, 101-200 and Non-AMLAW
Section 2: Overall Rates by Individual Firm
Section 3: Capital Market Rates by Individual Firm
Section 4: Corporate Rates by Individual Firm
Section 5: M&A Rates by Individual Firm
Companies Featured
