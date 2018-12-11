2019 Hourly Rate Report on Intellectual Property Litigation -- IP Matters Will Continue to Grow in 2019 by an Estimated 5% Over 2018 Matters
The "2019 Intellectual Property Litigation Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2019 Intellectual Property Litigation Rate Report TM analyzes the hourly rates of Attorneys specializing in Copyright, Patent and Trademark Litigation from over 200 Law Firms. The Report has 6 Sections: 1) Overall Rates by Firm Revenue Groups 2) Overall Rates by Individual Firms 3) Practice Area (Copyright, Patent and Trademark) Rates by Individual Firms 4) Companies Represented and Overall Rates Billed by Their Outside Counsel.
IP matters especially Patent litigation, representing two-thirds of all IP litigation, continue to grow annually and will continue to do so in 2019 by an estimated 5% over 2018 matters. Rates will also increase overall but with some discounting (10% or more).
A word on the publisher's research and compilation methodology. The publisher has a research team that identifies hourly rates that are publicly disclosed. About 2,000 hourly rates per week of Attorneys and Support Staff for over 1,200 Law Firms globally are added to the database. Further research is required to connect the dots by adding detailed Attorney Profile information and linking the legal work performed to specific Clients and Client Industries.
Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to users - Law Firms and Corporate Counsel - of the the publisher Attorney Hourly Rates and our Analytical Reports, including this one, to make important monetary decisions in terms of legal services offered and purchased. In terms of the Report, not all timekeepers will appear in every year so sometimes average rates may vary; in this case the trend line and averages over the 2014 - 2019 period are the best indicators.
In the event that the publisher has no rates for a given field (Year or Position), an algorithm is used to estimate a rate or rates. In Sections 5 and 6, Engagement Summaries by Client and Law Firm, respectively, those averages are Blended (Total Fees divided by Total Hours for all Timekeepers).
The publisher considers Senior Partners to be ones with 25+ years of experience from law school graduation, Partners with 24 years or less experience and Senior Associates with 5 years or more experience. Of course, those experience levels may vary by Firm but seem to work for both Large Law Firms and Middle-Market ones.
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Overall Rates by AMLAW Ranking
Section 2: Overall Rates by Individual Firms by AMLAW
Section 3: Practice Area Rates by Firm
Section 4: Overall Rates by Company and Firms
Complete List of Companies Featured
- 4 Star Resolution
- 4Front Advisors
- A.H. Lundberg Associates
- A4A Reseau
- Abeinsa Holding
- Abengoa Bioenergy Biomass of Kansas
- Ablest
- Activision TV
- Addleshaw Goddard LLP
- AddOns
- Adobe Systems Incorporated
- Aereo
- Aerogroup International
- Aevoe
- AFL Telecommunications
- Akerman LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- ALCO Stores
- Alex D. Moglia - Trustee
- Alfred T. Giuliano - Trustee
- Allen Systems Group
- Allied Nevada Gold
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Ally Financial
- ALPS South
- Alrose Allegria
- Alrose King David
- Alston & Bird LLP
- Amazon.com
- Amegy Bank
- American Media
- American Petroleum Institute
- American Specialties
- AmeriHealth Caritas Partnership
- AMF Bowling Worldwide
- Amicus Wind Down Corp (fka Friendly Ice Cream Corp.)
- AMR Corporation
- Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP
- Anthony Ostlund Baer & Louwagie P.A.
- AOG Entertainment
- APP Winddown (f/k/a American Apparel)
- Apple
- Applied Professional Training
- Aramid Entertainment Fund Limited
- Arcangelo
- Arcapita Bank
- Arch Coal
- Archer & Greiner, P.C.
- Arctic Sentinel
- Arent Fox LLP
- Argentum Medical
- Ari Law, P.C.
- Ariel Quiros
- Armstrong Teasdale LLP
- Arnall Golden Gregory LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- ARO Liquidation (d/b/a Aeropostale)
- ASHBA Media
- ASHINC Corporation (f/k/a Allied Systems Holdings)
- Ashurst LLP
- Aspect Software Parent
- Assessment Technologies Institute
- AstroTurf
- AT&T
- Atari
- AtheroNova Operations
- Atif Hospitality Concepts
- ATopTech
- ATP Oil and Gas Corporation
- Autoseis
- Avaya
- Aviva USA Corporation
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Baker Botts LLP
- Baker McKenzie
- Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC
- Ballard Spahr LLP
- Banner & Witcoff, Ltd.
- Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP
- Bardia Mohaghegh
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Bass Berry & Sims PLC
- Beacon Power Company
- Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
- Berman Litigation Group
- BIC Corporation
- Bicent Holdings LLC
- Birch, Stewart, Kolasch & Birch, LLP
- Blakely Sokoloff Taylor & Zafman LLP
- Blanchette Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute
- Blank Rome LLP
- Blitz USA
- Blowbar
- BMW of North America
- Board of Directors U.S. AP1000 Committee - Westinghouse Electric Company
- Bobrick Washroom Equipment
- Boehl Stopher & Graves, LLP
- Boies, Schiller & Flexner, LLP
- Bonanza Creek Energy
- Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC
- Borders Group
- Botin Jeanswear Trading
- BP West Coast Products
- Bracewell LLP
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
- Bradley Legal Group, P.A.
- Bradley R. Warren
- Breitburn Energy Partners
- Brent A. Caphart PLC
- Briese Lichttechnik Vertriebs
- Brinks Gilson & Lione
- Broadcast Music
- Broadstripe
- Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard LLP
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
- Bryan Cave LLP
- Buchalter Nemer
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
- Buffets Restaurants Holdings
- Burdett Morgan Williamson & Boykin LLP
- Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP
- Burr & Forman LLP
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation
- Caesars Entertainment Operating Company
- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP
- Cal Dive International
- Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
- California Proton Treatment Center
- Call & Jensen
- Capital One
- Cardinal Health 200
- Cardionet
- CareerBuilder
- Carlton Fields Jorden Burt, P.A.
- Carmen D. Caruso Law Firm
- Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
- Cedar Rapids Lodge & Suites
- Cengage Learning
- Central Grocers
- Cetera Financial Group
- Chadbourne & Parke LLP
- Charles A. Stanziale, Jr. - Trustee
- CHC Group
- Cheng Cohen
- Chevron Corporation
- Chicago Male Medical Clinic
- China Central Television
- China Fishery Group Limited (Cayman)
- CHL
- Choate Hall & Stewart LLP
- Chris Martin
- Christopher Clayton
- Christopher J. Roberts
- Chuo Sogo Law Office, P.C.
- Church Street Health Management
- Cislo & Thomas LLP
- City of Piedmont, CA
- City of Richmond, CA
- City of San Antonio, Texas
- City of West Hollywood California
- Clark Hill PLC
- Classmates International
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Coach
- Coach Am Group Holdings
- Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass, LLP
- Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corporation
- Coldwater Creek
- Cole Schotz P.C.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- College Book Rental Company
- Collen IP P.C.
- ConnectEDU
- Conwell Kirkpatrick, P.A.
- Cooley LLP
- Cooper & Dunham
- Corr Cronin Michelson Baumgardner Fogg & Moore LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
- CPC Properties
- Craigslist
- Crain Caton & James
- Crowell & Moring LLP
- Cumulus Media
- Curtis Jackson, III
- Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP
- Cybergun
- Cyndra Busch
- Cytec Industries
- Dalmatia Import Group
- Dan Wilson Homes
- Dana Bostick
- Dassault Systemes SolidWorks Corporation
- DataLocker
- David Harris
- David W. Carickhoff - Trustee
- Davidson Law Group
- Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Daytop Village Foundation
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Deborah J. Caruso - Trustee
- Dechert LLP
- DeliverMed Holdings
- Democratic Underground
- Dentons
- Dermalactives
- Derrytiele F. Hippolite
- Dex Media
- Dex One Corporation
- Diablo Technologies
- Dickinson Wright LLP
- Dilworth Paxson LLP
- Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
- Disney Enterprises
- Dispensing Dynamics International
- DLA Piper
- DocRx Incorporated
- Dorsey & Whitney LLC
- Dow Lohnes PLLC
- Downey Regional Medical Center-Hospital
- Draw Another Circle
- DRI Corporation
- Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Dropbox
- Duane Morris LLP
- Durie Tangri LLP
- Dykema Cox Smith
- Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.
- Eastman Kodak Company
- eBay
- eComSystems
- Edison Watson (d/b/a Impossible Ventures)
- Effie Film
- El Paso Children's Hospital
- Elcom Condominium
- Elcom Hotel & Spa
- Electronic Arts
- Electronic Frontier Foundation
- Elkins PLC
- Ellen W. Gerber
- Ener1
- Energy Future Holdings
- EO Liquidating (a/k/a Eastern Outfitters)
- Epping Hermann Fischer Patentanwaltsgesellschaft mbH
- Equity Security Holders Committee - Old BPSUSH
- Equity Security Holders Committee - SS Body Armor I (f/k/a Point Blank Solutions)
- Eric M. Huebscher - Patient Care Ombudsman
- Evergreen Solar
- Exide Technologies
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- F.C. Bloxom Company
- Fabian VanCott
- Faegre Baker Daniels
- Farella Braun & Martel LLP
- Federal-Mogul Corporation
- Fennemore Craig, P.C.
- Fenwick & West LLP
- Ferrellgas
- Fiber Tower Network Service
- FiberTower Network Services
- Fieldfisher
- Fifty-Six Hope Road Music Music Limited
- Filip Technologies
- Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
- First American Title Insurance Company
- Fish & Richardson PC
- Flambeau
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- Foley Bezek Behle & Curtis, LLP
- Foley Hoag LLP
- Folts Home
- Foulston Siefkin LLP
- Fox Entertainment Group
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Francesca Angela de la Flor
- Fred C. Caruso - Trustee
- Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.
- Frost Brown Todd LLC
- Game Insight North America
- Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP
- Garlock Sealing Technologies
- Garvey Schubert Barer
- Gawker Media
- GEICO Casualty Company
- Genentech
- General Electric Company
- General Wireless Operations (d/b/a RadioShack)
- GenOn Energy
- George L. Miller - Trustee
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Giganews
- Gilead Sciences
- GNLV
- Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.
- Goldberg Kohn
- Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP
- Golfsmith International Holdings
- GoodCat
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Gordon & Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
- Graf & Pitkowitz Rechtsanwlte GmbH
- Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.
- Groeb Farms
- Groupo Rimar
- Growcentia
- GT Advanced Technologies
- GulfMark Offshore
- Hach Company
- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
- Hankin Sandman & Palladino
- Harness, Dickey & Pierce, P.L.C.
- HarperCollins Publishers
- Harsco Corporation
- Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
- HathiTrust
- Hawker Beechcraft
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Healy LLC
- HemCon Medical Technologies
- HH Liquidation (f/k/a Haggen Holdings)
- hhgregg
- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
- Hitchcock Evert LLP
- HM Electronics
- HMX Acquisition
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Holland & Hart LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Home Box Office
- Homes By Deesign
- Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company
- Hovensa
- Hovey Williams LLP
- Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC
- HTC Corporation
- Hueston Hennigan LLP
- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
- Hunter, Maclean, Exley & Dunn, P.C.
- Hunton & Williams LLP
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Hydrapak
- Hydrodynamic Industrial
- iCap Pacific Northwest Opportunity and Income Fund
- Ice Miller LLP
- Ignite Restaurant Group
- Illinois Power Generating Company
- Illinois Tool Works
- IM
- Imaging US Liquidating Corporation
- Immunology Partners (fka Cylex)
- In2n Entertainment Group
- Independent Film Company
- Indirect Purchaser Class Representatives - In Re: Polyurethane Foam Antitrust Litigation
- Informatica Corporation
- Insurance Services Office
- Intelligent Verification Systems
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Inverness Distribution Limited
- Irell & Manella LLP
- Irving H. Picard - Trustee
- Isaacson Steel
- ITEX Corporation
- Jackson Lewis LLP
- Jackson Walker LLP
- Jacobs & Burleigh LLP
- James Chanos
- James River Coal Company
- James W. Giddens - Trustee
- Jason Blum (d/b/a Blumhouse Productions)
- Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP
- Jefferson's Franchise Management
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Jeoffrey L. Burtch - Trustee
- JMO Wind Down (f/k/a Jumio)
- John C. Hueston - Trustee
- John Woodberry
- Jonathan L. Flaxer - Trustee
- Jones Day
- Jones Walker LLP
- Jordanelle Special Service District
- Joseph Teixeira
- Judson Rothschild
- Juniper Networks
- K&L Gates LLP
- Kaiser Gypsum Company
- KaloBios Pharmaceuticals
- Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP
- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP
- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
- Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel, PLLC
- Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP
- KeyBank National Association
- KidsPeace
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- Kinetic Technologies
- King & Spalding
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Knobbe Martens
- Kobre & Kim LLP
- Kohler Company
- Kohut & Kohut LLP
- Kolesar & Leatham, Chartered
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
- Kumon North America
- Kutak Rock, LLP
- K-V Discovery Solutions
- Kyocera Communications
- La Paloma Generating Company
- La Rukico Custom Tailor
- Lane Powell PC
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Lathrop & Gage LLP
- Lauer Enterprises
- Law Office of Roy S. Gordet
- Law Office of Victoria Brieant
- Law Offices of John R. Walton
- LD1 Group
- LeClairRyan
- Led Zeppelin
- Legend Parent
- Lehman Brothers Holdings
- Lehr Construction
- Leopold, Petrich & Smith PC
- Lessard Design
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP
- Leydig, Voit & Mayer, Ltd.
- LG Electronics Mobilecomm USA
- Liberty Media Holdings
- Life Partners Holdings
- LightSquared
- Lindquist & Vennum, P.L.L.P.
- Linklaters
- Linn Energy
- Linzer Products
- Littleford Day
- LiveJournal
- LiveLine Solutions
- LLS America
- Locke Lord LLP
- Loeb & Loeb LLP
- Logtale
- Longview Power
- Loop AI Labs
- Los Angeles Employees Retirement Association
- Louis J. Freeh - Trustee
- Louisiana Pellets
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Luca Technologies
- Luxul Technology
- Lynn L. Tavenner - Trustee
- M&G USA Corporation
- Magnetation
- Major League Players Association
- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Manuel de Jesus Ortega Melendres
- Marian Hamprecht
- Mark Becnel
- Mark Calvert - Trustee
- Martifer Aurora Solar
- Mason Companies
- MasterCard International Incorporated
- Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd.
- Maxus Energy Corporation
- Mayer Brown LLP
- Maynard Cronin Erickson Curran & Reiter, P.L.C.
- McAfee & Taft PC
- McCarter & English LLP
- McCleskey Harriger Brazill & Graf, LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- McGuireWoods LLP
- McKool Smith, P.C.
- McManis Faulkner
- McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC
- Melli Yellow Pages
- Merchant & Gould P.C.
- Merck Eprova
- Metro Fuel Oil
- Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios
- MF Global Holdings
- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP
- Michelman & Robinson, LLP
- Microsoft Corporation
- MicroStrategy
- Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP
- Miles & Stockbridge, P.C.
- Millennium Products
- Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP
- Milner Distribution Alliance
- Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, P.C.
- Mitchell Barlow & Mansfield, P.C.
- Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP
- MiTile
- Modular Space Holdings
- Molycorp
- Monoprice
- Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP
- Moore & Van Allen PLLC
- Mophie
- Morency Societe d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L.
- Morgan Industries
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Morris Polich & Purdy LLP
- Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP
- Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Motley Rice LLC
- Mourant Ozannes
- MPM Silicones
- MSD Performance
- MSR Hotels & Resorts
- MSR Resort Golf Course
- Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, P.C.
- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP
- NBCUniversal Media
- NBH Bank
- NCR Corporation
- Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg LLP
- Nebraska Book
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
- Nestle Waters North America
- New Gulf Resources
- New WEI (f/k/a Walter Energy)
- New York Marine and General Insurance Company
- NewPage
- Newport Trial Group APC
- Next Realty
- NexTag
- Nicholas Ranallo, Attorney at Law
- Nike
- Niro, Haller & Niro, Ltd.
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Nobel Biocare Procera USA
- Noranda Aluminum
- Normark Corporation
- Nortel Networks
- North San Diego County Association of Realtors
- Norton Rose Fulbright LLP
- Novak Druce Connolly Bove & Quigg LLP
- Novinda
- Novozymes BioAg
- OCA-Greater Houston
- Ocala Funding
- Octane Fitness
- Ojos Locos Sports Cantina
- Old BPSUSH (f/k/a BPS US Holdings)
- Old Cold
- Old HB (fka Hostess Brands)
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Optima Specialty Steel
- Oracle USA
- Orloff, Lowenbach, Stifelman & Siegel, P.A.
- Orr & Reno, P.A.
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Otologics
- Overseas Shipholding Group
- Page, Scrantom, Sprouse, Tucker & Ford, P.C.
- Patriot Coal Corporation
- Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP
- Paul D. Moore - Trustee
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Peabody Energy Corporation
- Peak Web
- Peckar & Abramson, P.C.
- Peerless Industries
- Penn Virginia
- Pennfield Corporation
- Penson Worldwide
- Pepper Hamilton LLP
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Personal Communications Devices
- Petters Company
- Phage Pharmaceuticals
- Phillips, Erlewine, Given & Carlin LLP
- Pia Anderson Dorius Reynard & Moss, LLC
- Pierce Atwood LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Pirkey Barber PLLC
- Pittsburgh Corning
- Plave Koch
- Pleasant Hill Associates
- PMGI Holdings
- PMI Group
- PODS Enterprises
- Polar Electro
- Polsinelli PC
- Polster, Lieder, Woodruff & Lucchesi, L.C.
- Pompei Bakery
- Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP
- Posiba
- Powerwave Technologies
- Practice Wealth
- Privacy-Assured
- Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP
- Professional Bull Riders
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Protom International
- ProvideRX of Grapevine
- Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corporation
- QFA Royalties
- Quarles & Brady LLP
- Quiksilver
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Quirky
- Ralph S. Janvey
- Randal Pham
- Randazza Legal Group
- Rapaport Law Firm, PLLC
- RCS Capital Corporation
- RE/MAX Holdings
- Realauction.com
- Red Lion Medical Safety
- Reed Smith LLP
- Reflections by Ruth
- Relativity Fashion d/b/a M3 Relativity
- Remenick PLLC
- Renaissance Learning
- RenuEn Corporation
- Republic Airways Holdings
- Residential Capital
- Retired Employees Committee - Eastman Kodak Company
- RFID Corporation
- Richard J. Davis - Examiner
- Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A.
- RMS Titanic
- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
- Robert A. Mackenzie and Lothar Goernitz - Trustees
- Robert D. Gordon - Receiver
- Robert Thayer
- Robins Kaplan LLP
- Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A.
- Rocke McLean Sbar
- Rogelio Montes
- Ropers, Majeski, Kohn & Bentley PC
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Roshka DeWulf & Patten, P.L.C.
- Rotech Healthcare
- Rothwell, Figg, Ernst & Manbeck, P.C.
- RS Legacy Corporation (f/k/a RadioShack Corporation)
- Runway Liquidation Holdings
- Rutan & Tucker LLP
- Ryan Kavanaugh - Plan Co-Proponent
- Ryder, Lu, Mazzeo & Konieczny, LLC
- Sakura Kyodo Law Offices
- Samson Resources Corporation
- Samsung Electronics
- Samuel Evans Wyly
- San Diego County Water Authority
- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP
- Saza Jeans
- Sbarro
- Sberbank of Russia
- Schiff Hardin LLP
- School Specialty
- Schroder, Joseph & Associates, LLP
- Searchmetrics
- Sears Methodist Retirement System
- Second Priority Noteholders Committee - Caesars Entertainment Operating Company
- Select Comfort Corporation
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- SGK Ventures
- SH 130 Concession Company
- Shearman & Sterling LLP
- Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green PA
- Shelton R. Thomas
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Sherman & Howard LLC
- Sherwin Alumina Company
- Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.
- Shoreline Energy
- Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker, P.A.
- Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Silicon Valley Law Group
- Simplexity
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Sky Vapors
- SkyMall
- Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research
- Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP
- Snell & Wilmer LLP
- Solar Trust of America
- Solyndra
- Sony Music Entertainment
- Sorenson Communications
- Sorin CRM USA
- Sotera Wireless
- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates
- Southwest Airlines
- Specialty Products Holding
- Spin Media
- Sprint Nextel Corporation
- Sprint Solutions
- Squire Patton Boggs
- SRC Liquidation Company
- Star Dynamics Corporation
- State Fair of Virginia
- Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox P.L.L.C.
- Stinson Leonard Street LLP
- Stoel Rives L.L.P.
- Stone Energy Corporation
- Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, P.C.
- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP
- Stuart Kane LLP
- Sughrue Mion, PLLC
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- SunEdison
- Suniva
- Supap Kirtsaeng
- SuperMedia
- Susan Tierney Cockburn
- Susman Godfrey LLP
- Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP
- Tagged
- Target Corporation
- Tarpey Wix LLC
- Taylor Wessing LLP
- Technology Properties Limited
- Ted Smith
- Telebrands
- Telemundo Communications Group
- Terrance S. Daly - Receiver
- TerreStar Corporation
- TerreStar Networks
- The Affinity Law Group APC
- The American Automobile Association
- The Budd Company
- The Dial Corporation, a Henkel Company
- The Flintkote Company
- The Fuller Brush Company
- The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company
- The Gymboree Corporation
- The Hartford Financial Services Group
- The Liberace Foundation for the Creative and Performing Arts
- The Matchless Metal Polish Company
- The Roomstores of Phoenix
- The Scotts Company
- Theta Microelectronics
- Thompson & Knight LLP
- Thompson Coburn LLP
- Thompson Hine LLP
- THQ
- Thru
- TK Holdings
- TLFO
- T-Mobile USA
- Tompkins, McGuire, Wachenfeld & Barry LLP
- Torys, LLP
- Toys ""R"" Us
- TPP Acquisition
- Tribune Company
- Trident Microsystems
- Tri-Pharma
- Troutman Sanders LLP
- TSAWD Holdings (a/k/a Sports Authority Holdings)
- TSI Incorporated
- Tucker Ellis LLP
- UCB
- UCI International
- Unilever - Knorr-Nahrmittel Aktiengesellschaft
- Unilife Corporation
- United Automobile Workers
- United Retail Group
- Universal Electronics
- Universal Remote Control
- University Directories d/b/a The AroundCampus Group
- Penn Virginia Corporation
- Westinghouse Electric Company
- 21st Century Oncology Holdings
- Abeinsa Holding
- Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding
- AMR Corporation
- Astroturf
- Avaya
- Boomerang Tube
- Caesars Entertainment Operating Company
- CJ Holding
- Constellation Enterprises
- Digital Domain Media Group
- Eastman Kodak Company
- Endicott Interconnect Technologies
- Energy & Exploration Partners
- Energy Conversion Devices
- Energy XXI
- Fresh Produce Holdings
- Hawker Beechcraft
- K-V Discovery Solutions
- Lehman Brothers Holdings
- Linn Energy
- Magnetation
- Molycorp
- New Wei (f/k/a Walter Energy)
- Nortel Networks
- Ormet Corporation
- Overseas Shipholding Group
- Patriot Coal Corporation
- Peabody Energy Corporation
- Quicksilver Resources
- Relativity Fashion
- Revstone Industries
- Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation
- Satcon Technology Corporation
- Sbarro
- SIGA Technologies
- SRC Liquidation Company
- Sunco Liquidation
- TK Holdings
- UCI International
- UPH Holdings
- USA Discounters
- USA Satellite & Cable
- Vail Lake Rancho California
- Valero Marketing and Supply Company
- Valley Telephone Services
- Valuepart
- Vanguard Healthcare
- Variety Stores
- Varnum LLP
- Velo Holdings
- Velti
- Venoco
- Venture Corporation
- Verso Corporation
- Vertis Holdings
- Viacom International
- Videopolis SA
- Vilcom Interactive Media
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Violin Memory
- Vivendi
- Volpe and Koening, P.C.
- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
- VSI Liquidating (f/k/a Vertellus Specialties)
- Vuzix
- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP
- Wal-Mart Stores
- Walter Energy
- Washington Mutual
- Wayne Devon
- Webber Wentzel
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin Law Corporation
- Wells Fargo Bank
- Western Security Bank
- Westinghouse Electric Company
- White & Case LLP
- Whiteford, Taylor & Preston L.L.P.
- Wiley Rein LLP
- Willi Law Firm P.C.
- Williams & Connolly LLP
- Williams Kastner
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC
- Winstead PC
- Winston & Strawn LLP
- Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.
- Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice PLLC
- WP Steel Venture
- Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP
- Xilinx
- Yana Albrecht
- Yanmar America Corporation
- Yarway Corporation
- Young Basile Hanlon & MacFarlane P.C.
- Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP
- ZCO Liquidating Corporation
- Zies Widerman & Malek
- Zimmer
- Zorro Productions
- Zynga
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rphcw2/2019_hourly_rate?w=5
