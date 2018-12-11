2019 Hourly Rate Report on Intellectual Property Litigation -- IP Matters Will Continue to Grow in 2019 by an Estimated 5% Over 2018 Matters

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "2019 Intellectual Property Litigation Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2019 Intellectual Property Litigation Rate Report TM analyzes the hourly rates of Attorneys specializing in Copyright, Patent and Trademark Litigation from over 200 Law Firms. The Report has 6 Sections: 1) Overall Rates by Firm Revenue Groups 2) Overall Rates by Individual Firms 3) Practice Area (Copyright, Patent and Trademark) Rates by Individual Firms 4) Companies Represented and Overall Rates Billed by Their Outside Counsel.

IP matters especially Patent litigation, representing two-thirds of all IP litigation, continue to grow annually and will continue to do so in 2019 by an estimated 5% over 2018 matters. Rates will also increase overall but with some discounting (10% or more).

A word on the publisher's research and compilation methodology. The publisher has a research team that identifies hourly rates that are publicly disclosed. About 2,000 hourly rates per week of Attorneys and Support Staff for over 1,200 Law Firms globally are added to the database. Further research is required to connect the dots by adding detailed Attorney Profile information and linking the legal work performed to specific Clients and Client Industries.

Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to users - Law Firms and Corporate Counsel - of the the publisher Attorney Hourly Rates and our Analytical Reports, including this one, to make important monetary decisions in terms of legal services offered and purchased. In terms of the Report, not all timekeepers will appear in every year so sometimes average rates may vary; in this case the trend line and averages over the 2014 - 2019 period are the best indicators.

In the event that the publisher has no rates for a given field (Year or Position), an algorithm is used to estimate a rate or rates. In Sections 5 and 6, Engagement Summaries by Client and Law Firm, respectively, those averages are Blended (Total Fees divided by Total Hours for all Timekeepers).

The publisher considers Senior Partners to be ones with 25+ years of experience from law school graduation, Partners with 24 years or less experience and Senior Associates with 5 years or more experience. Of course, those experience levels may vary by Firm but seem to work for both Large Law Firms and Middle-Market ones.

Key Topics Covered



Section 1: Overall Rates by AMLAW Ranking

Section 2: Overall Rates by Individual Firms by AMLAW

Section 3: Practice Area Rates by Firm

Section 4: Overall Rates by Company and Firms

Complete List of Companies Featured



4 Star Resolution

4Front Advisors

A.H. Lundberg Associates

A4A Reseau

Abeinsa Holding

Abengoa Bioenergy Biomass of Kansas

Ablest

Activision TV

Addleshaw Goddard LLP

AddOns

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Aereo

Aerogroup International

Aevoe

AFL Telecommunications

Akerman LLP

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

ALCO Stores

Alex D. Moglia - Trustee

- Trustee Alfred T. Giuliano - Trustee

- Trustee Allen Systems Group

Allied Nevada Gold

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Ally Financial

ALPS South

Alrose Allegria

Alrose King David

Alston & Bird LLP

Amazon.com

Amegy Bank

American Media

American Petroleum Institute

American Specialties

AmeriHealth Caritas Partnership

AMF Bowling Worldwide

Amicus Wind Down Corp (fka Friendly Ice Cream Corp.)

AMR Corporation

Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP

Anthony Ostlund Baer & Louwagie P.A.

& Louwagie P.A. AOG Entertainment

APP Winddown (f/k/a American Apparel)

Apple

Applied Professional Training

Aramid Entertainment Fund Limited

Arcangelo

Arcapita Bank

Arch Coal

Archer & Greiner, P.C.

Arctic Sentinel

Arent Fox LLP

Argentum Medical

Ari Law , P.C.

, P.C. Ariel Quiros

Armstrong Teasdale LLP

Arnall Golden Gregory LLP

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

ARO Liquidation (d/b/a Aeropostale)

ASHBA Media

ASHINC Corporation (f/k/a Allied Systems Holdings)

Ashurst LLP

Aspect Software Parent

Assessment Technologies Institute

AstroTurf

AT&T

Atari

AtheroNova Operations

Atif Hospitality Concepts

ATopTech

ATP Oil and Gas Corporation

Autoseis

Avaya

Aviva USA Corporation

Corporation Baker & Hostetler LLP

Baker Botts LLP

Baker McKenzie

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC

Ballard Spahr LLP

Banner & Witcoff, Ltd.

Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP

& Nagelberg LLP Bardia Mohaghegh

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Bass Berry & Sims PLC

Beacon Power Company

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Berman Litigation Group

BIC Corporation

Bicent Holdings LLC

Birch, Stewart, Kolasch & Birch, LLP

Blakely Sokoloff Taylor & Zafman LLP

& Zafman LLP Blanchette Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute

Blank Rome LLP

Blitz USA

Blowbar

BMW of North America

Board of Directors U.S. AP1000 Committee - Westinghouse Electric Company

Bobrick Washroom Equipment

Boehl Stopher & Graves, LLP

Boies, Schiller & Flexner, LLP

Bonanza Creek Energy

Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC

Borders Group

Botin Jeanswear Trading

BP West Coast Products

Bracewell LLP

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Bradley Legal Group, P.A.

Bradley R. Warren

Breitburn Energy Partners

Brent A. Caphart PLC

Briese Lichttechnik Vertriebs

Brinks Gilson & Lione

Broadcast Music

Broadstripe

Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard LLP

Brown Rudnick LLP

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck , LLP

, LLP Bryan Cave LLP

Buchalter Nemer

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Buffets Restaurants Holdings

Burdett Morgan Williamson & Boykin LLP

& Boykin LLP Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP

Burr & Forman LLP

Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment Operating Company

Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

& Reindel LLP Cal Dive International

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

California Proton Treatment Center

Call & Jensen

Capital One

Cardinal Health 200

Cardionet

CareerBuilder

Carlton Fields Jorden Burt , P.A.

, P.A. Carmen D. Caruso Law Firm

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

& Blackwell LLP Cedar Rapids Lodge & Suites

Cengage Learning

Central Grocers

Cetera Financial Group

Chadbourne & Parke LLP

Charles A. Stanziale, Jr. - Trustee

- Trustee CHC Group

Cheng Cohen

Chevron Corporation

Chicago Male Medical Clinic

China Central Television

China Fishery Group Limited (Cayman)

CHL

Choate Hall & Stewart LLP

& Stewart LLP Chris Martin

Christopher Clayton

Christopher J. Roberts

Chuo Sogo Law Office , P.C.

, P.C. Church Street Health Management

Cislo & Thomas LLP

City of Piedmont, CA

City of Richmond, CA

City of San Antonio, Texas

City of West Hollywood California

Clark Hill PLC

Classmates International

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

& Hamilton LLP Coach

Coach Am Group Holdings

Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass, LLP

& Bass, LLP Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corporation

Coldwater Creek

Cole Schotz P.C .

. Colgate-Palmolive Company

College Book Rental Company

Collen IP P.C.

ConnectEDU

Conwell Kirkpatrick , P.A.

, P.A. Cooley LLP

Cooper & Dunham

Corr Cronin Michelson Baumgardner Fogg & Moore LLP

& Moore LLP Covington & Burling LLP

Cozen O'Connor

CPC Properties

Craigslist

Crain Caton & James

& James Crowell & Moring LLP

Cumulus Media

Curtis Jackson, III

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP

Cybergun

Cyndra Busch

Cytec Industries

Dalmatia Import Group

Dan Wilson Homes

Dana Bostick

Dassault Systemes SolidWorks Corporation

DataLocker

David Harris

David W. Carickhoff - Trustee

- Trustee Davidson Law Group

Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP

& Stubbs LLP Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

& Wardwell LLP Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Daytop Village Foundation

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Deborah J. Caruso - Trustee

- Trustee Dechert LLP

DeliverMed Holdings

Democratic Underground

Dentons

Dermalactives

Derrytiele F. Hippolite

Dex Media

Dex One Corporation

Diablo Technologies

Dickinson Wright LLP

Dilworth Paxson LLP

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

Disney Enterprises

Dispensing Dynamics International

DLA Piper

DocRx Incorporated

Dorsey & Whitney LLC

Dow Lohnes PLLC

Downey Regional Medical Center-Hospital

Draw Another Circle

DRI Corporation

Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Dropbox

Duane Morris LLP

Durie Tangri LLP

Dykema Cox Smith

Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C .

. Eastman Kodak Company

eBay

eComSystems

Edison Watson (d/b/a Impossible Ventures)

(d/b/a Impossible Ventures) Effie Film

El Paso Children's Hospital

Elcom Condominium

Elcom Hotel & Spa

Electronic Arts

Electronic Frontier Foundation

Elkins PLC

Ellen W. Gerber

Ener1

Energy Future Holdings

EO Liquidating (a/k/a Eastern Outfitters)

Epping Hermann Fischer Patentanwaltsgesellschaft mbH

Equity Security Holders Committee - Old BPSUSH

Equity Security Holders Committee - SS Body Armor I (f/k/a Point Blank Solutions)

Eric M. Huebscher - Patient Care Ombudsman

- Patient Care Ombudsman Evergreen Solar

Exide Technologies

Exxon Mobil Corporation

F.C. Bloxom Company

Fabian VanCott

Facebook

Faegre Baker Daniels

Farella Braun & Martel LLP

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Fennemore Craig, P.C.

Fenwick & West LLP

Ferrellgas

Fiber Tower Network Service

FiberTower Network Services

Fieldfisher

Fifty-Six Hope Road Music Music Limited

Filip Technologies

Finnegan, Henderson , Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP

, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP First American Title Insurance Company

Fish & Richardson PC

Flambeau

Foley & Lardner LLP

Foley Bezek Behle & Curtis, LLP

& Curtis, LLP Foley Hoag LLP

Folts Home

Foulston Siefkin LLP

Fox Entertainment Group

Fox Rothschild LLP

Francesca Angela de la Flor

Fred C. Caruso - Trustee

- Trustee Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.

Frost Brown Todd LLC

Game Insight North America

Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP

Garlock Sealing Technologies

Garvey Schubert Barer

Gawker Media

GEICO Casualty Company

Genentech

General Electric Company

General Wireless Operations (d/b/a RadioShack)

GenOn Energy

George L. Miller - Trustee

- Trustee Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Giganews

Gilead Sciences

GNLV

Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.

Goldberg Kohn

Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP

Golfsmith International Holdings

GoodCat

Goodwin Procter LLP

Google

Gordon & Rees Scully Mansukhani , LLP

, LLP Graf & Pitkowitz Rechtsanwlte GmbH

Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.

Groeb Farms

Groupo Rimar

Growcentia

GT Advanced Technologies

GulfMark Offshore

Hach Company

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Hankin Sandman & Palladino

& Palladino Harness, Dickey & Pierce, P.L.C.

HarperCollins Publishers

Harsco Corporation

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

& Emery LLP HathiTrust

Hawker Beechcraft

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Healy LLC

HemCon Medical Technologies

HH Liquidation (f/k/a Haggen Holdings)

hhgregg

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP

Hitchcock Evert LLP

HM Electronics

HMX Acquisition

Hogan Lovells LLP

Holland & Hart LLP

& Hart LLP Holland & Knight LLP

& Knight LLP Home Box Office

Homes By Deesign

Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP

and Cohn LLP Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company

Hovensa

Hovey Williams LLP

Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC

HTC Corporation

Hueston Hennigan LLP

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

Hunter, Maclean, Exley & Dunn, P.C.

Hunton & Williams LLP

Husch Blackwell LLP

Hydrapak

Hydrodynamic Industrial

iCap Pacific Northwest Opportunity and Income Fund

Ice Miller LLP

Ignite Restaurant Group

Illinois Power Generating Company

Illinois Tool Works

IM

Imaging US Liquidating Corporation

Immunology Partners (fka Cylex)

In2n Entertainment Group

Independent Film Company

Indirect Purchaser Class Representatives - In Re: Polyurethane Foam Antitrust Litigation

Informatica Corporation

Insurance Services Office

Intelligent Verification Systems

Interfaith Medical Center

Inverness Distribution Limited

Irell & Manella LLP

Irving H. Picard - Trustee

- Trustee Isaacson Steel

ITEX Corporation

Jackson Lewis LLP

Jackson Walker LLP

Jacobs & Burleigh LLP

James Chanos

James River Coal Company

James W. Giddens - Trustee

- Trustee Jason Blum (d/b/a Blumhouse Productions)

(d/b/a Blumhouse Productions) Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

& Mitchell LLP Jefferson's Franchise Management

Jenner & Block LLP

Jeoffrey L. Burtch - Trustee

- Trustee JMO Wind Down (f/k/a Jumio)

John C. Hueston - Trustee

- Trustee John Woodberry

Jonathan L. Flaxer - Trustee

- Trustee Jones Day

Jones Walker LLP

Jordanelle Special Service District

Joseph Teixeira

Judson Rothschild

Juniper Networks

K&L Gates LLP

Kaiser Gypsum Company

KaloBios Pharmaceuticals

Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP

& Peters LLP Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

& Warren LLP Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel, PLLC

Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP

& Kelly LLP KeyBank National Association

KidsPeace

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

& Stockton LLP Kinetic Technologies

King & Spalding

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Knobbe Martens

Kobre & Kim LLP

Kohler Company

Kohut & Kohut LLP

Kolesar & Leatham, Chartered

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

& Frankel LLP Kumon North America

Kutak Rock, LLP

K-V Discovery Solutions

Kyocera Communications

La Paloma Generating Company

La Rukico Custom Tailor

Lane Powell PC

Latham & Watkins LLP

Lathrop & Gage LLP

Lauer Enterprises

Law Office of Roy S. Gordet

Law Office of Victoria Brieant

Law Offices of John R. Walton

LD1 Group

LeClairRyan

Led Zeppelin

Legend Parent

Lehman Brothers Holdings

Lehr Construction

Leopold, Petrich & Smith PC

Lessard Design

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

& Smith LLP Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP

Leydig, Voit & Mayer, Ltd.

LG Electronics Mobilecomm USA

Liberty Media Holdings

Life Partners Holdings

LightSquared

Lindquist & Vennum, P.L.L.P.

Linklaters

Linn Energy

Linzer Products

Littleford Day

LiveJournal

LiveLine Solutions

LLS America

Locke Lord LLP

Lord LLP Loeb & Loeb LLP

Logtale

Longview Power

Loop AI Labs

Los Angeles Employees Retirement Association

Louis J. Freeh - Trustee

- Trustee Louisiana Pellets

Lowenstein Sandler PC

Luca Technologies

Luxul Technology

Lynn L. Tavenner - Trustee

- Trustee M&G USA Corporation

Corporation Magnetation

Major League Players Association

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Manuel de Jesus Ortega Melendres

Marian Hamprecht

Mark Becnel

Mark Calvert - Trustee

- Trustee Martifer Aurora Solar

Mason Companies

MasterCard International Incorporated

Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd.

Maxus Energy Corporation

Mayer Brown LLP

Maynard Cronin Erickson Curran & Reiter, P.L.C.

& Reiter, P.L.C. McAfee & Taft PC

McCarter & English LLP

McCleskey Harriger Brazill & Graf, LLP

& Graf, LLP McDermott Will & Emery LLP

& Emery LLP McGuireWoods LLP

McKool Smith, P.C.

McManis Faulkner

McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC

& Nurick LLC Melli Yellow Pages

Merchant & Gould P.C.

Merck Eprova

Metro Fuel Oil

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

MF Global Holdings

Michael Best & Friedrich LLP

& Friedrich LLP Michelman & Robinson, LLP

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy

Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP

Miles & Stockbridge, P.C.

Millennium Products

Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP

& Dunn LLP Milner Distribution Alliance

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, P.C.

Mitchell Barlow & Mansfield, P.C.

& Mansfield, P.C. Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP

& Knupp LLP MiTile

Modular Space Holdings

Molycorp

Monoprice

Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP

& Rhoads LLP Moore & Van Allen PLLC

Mophie

Morency Societe d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L.

d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L. Morgan Industries

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Morris Polich & Purdy LLP

& Purdy LLP Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Motley Rice LLC

Mourant Ozannes

MPM Silicones

MSD Performance

MSR Hotels & Resorts

MSR Resort Golf Course

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, P.C.

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

NBCUniversal Media

NBH Bank

NCR Corporation

Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg LLP

Nebraska Book

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

& Scarborough LLP Nestle Waters North America

New Gulf Resources

New WEI (f/k/a Walter Energy)

New York Marine and General Insurance Company

NewPage

Newport Trial Group APC

Next Realty

NexTag

Nicholas Ranallo , Attorney at Law

, Attorney at Law Nike

Niro, Haller & Niro, Ltd.

Nixon Peabody LLP

Nobel Biocare Procera USA

Noranda Aluminum

Normark Corporation

Nortel Networks

North San Diego County Association of Realtors

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

Novak Druce Connolly Bove & Quigg LLP

& Quigg LLP Novinda

Novozymes BioAg

OCA- Greater Houston

Ocala Funding

Octane Fitness

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina

Old BPSUSH (f/k/a BPS US Holdings)

Old Cold

Old HB (fka Hostess Brands)

O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Optima Specialty Steel

Oracle USA

Orloff, Lowenbach, Stifelman & Siegel, P.A.

Orr & Reno, P.A.

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Otologics

Overseas Shipholding Group

Page, Scrantom, Sprouse, Tucker & Ford, P.C.

Patriot Coal Corporation

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP

& Tyler LLP Paul D. Moore - Trustee

- Trustee Paul Hastings LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Peabody Energy Corporation

Peak Web

Peckar & Abramson, P.C.

Peerless Industries

Penn Virginia

Pennfield Corporation

Penson Worldwide

Pepper Hamilton LLP

Perkins Coie LLP

Personal Communications Devices

Petters Company

Phage Pharmaceuticals

Phillips , Erlewine, Given & Carlin LLP

, Erlewine, Given & Carlin LLP Pia Anderson Dorius Reynard & Moss, LLC

& Moss, LLC Pierce Atwood LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Pirkey Barber PLLC

Pittsburgh Corning

Plave Koch

Pleasant Hill Associates

PMGI Holdings

PMI Group

PODS Enterprises

Polar Electro

Polsinelli PC

Polster, Lieder, Woodruff & Lucchesi, L.C.

Pompei Bakery

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP

& Arthur LLP Posiba

Powerwave Technologies

Practice Wealth

Privacy-Assured

Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP

Professional Bull Riders

Proskauer Rose LLP

Protom International

ProvideRX of Grapevine

Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corporation

QFA Royalties

Quarles & Brady LLP

Quiksilver

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

& Sullivan, LLP Quirky

Ralph S. Janvey

Randal Pham

Randazza Legal Group

Rapaport Law Firm, PLLC

RCS Capital Corporation

RE/MAX Holdings

Realauction.com

Red Lion Medical Safety

Reed Smith LLP

Reflections by Ruth

Relativity Fashion d/b/a M3 Relativity

Remenick PLLC

Renaissance Learning

RenuEn Corporation

Republic Airways Holdings

Residential Capital

Retired Employees Committee - Eastman Kodak Company

RFID Corporation

Richard J. Davis - Examiner

- Examiner Richards , Layton & Finger, P.A.

, Layton & Finger, P.A. RMS Titanic

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

& Dowd LLP Robert A. Mackenzie and Lothar Goernitz - Trustees

and - Trustees Robert D. Gordon - Receiver

- Receiver Robert Thayer

Robins Kaplan LLP

Robinson , Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A.

, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. Rocke McLean Sbar

Rogelio Montes

Ropers, Majeski, Kohn & Bentley PC

Ropes & Gray LLP

Roshka DeWulf & Patten, P.L.C.

Rotech Healthcare

Rothwell, Figg, Ernst & Manbeck, P.C.

RS Legacy Corporation (f/k/a RadioShack Corporation)

Runway Liquidation Holdings

Rutan & Tucker LLP

Ryan Kavanaugh - Plan Co-Proponent

- Plan Co-Proponent Ryder, Lu, Mazzeo & Konieczny, LLC

Sakura Kyodo Law Offices

Samson Resources Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Samuel Evans Wyly

San Diego County Water Authority

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

& Lehr LLP Saza Jeans

Sbarro

Sberbank of Russia

Schiff Hardin LLP

School Specialty

Schroder, Joseph & Associates, LLP

Searchmetrics

Sears Methodist Retirement System

Second Priority Noteholders Committee - Caesars Entertainment Operating Company

Select Comfort Corporation

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

SGK Ventures

SH 130 Concession Company

Shearman & Sterling LLP

Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green PA

& Green PA Shelton R. Thomas

Sheppard, Mullin , Richter & Hampton LLP

, Richter & Hampton LLP Sherman & Howard LLC

Sherwin Alumina Company

Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

Shoreline Energy

Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker, P.A.

& Ecker, P.A. Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Silicon Valley Law Group

Simplexity

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Sky Vapors

SkyMall

Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research

Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP

Snell & Wilmer LLP

Solar Trust of America

Solyndra

Sony Music Entertainment

Sorenson Communications

Sorin CRM USA

Sotera Wireless

Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates

Southwest Airlines

Specialty Products Holding

Spin Media

Sprint Nextel Corporation

Sprint Solutions

Squire Patton Boggs

SRC Liquidation Company

Star Dynamics Corporation

State Fair of Virginia

Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox P.L.L.C.

Stinson Leonard Street LLP

Stoel Rives L.L.P .

. Stone Energy Corporation

Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, P.C.

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

Stuart Kane LLP

Sughrue Mion, PLLC

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

SunEdison

Suniva

Supap Kirtsaeng

SuperMedia

Susan Tierney Cockburn

Susman Godfrey LLP

Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP

Tagged

Target Corporation

Tarpey Wix LLC

Taylor Wessing LLP

Technology Properties Limited

Ted Smith

Telebrands

Telemundo Communications Group

Terrance S. Daly - Receiver

- Receiver TerreStar Corporation

TerreStar Networks

The Affinity Law Group APC

The American Automobile Association

The Budd Company

The Dial Corporation, a Henkel Company

The Flintkote Company

The Fuller Brush Company

The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company

The Gymboree Corporation

The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Liberace Foundation for the Creative and Performing Arts

The Matchless Metal Polish Company

The Roomstores of Phoenix

The Scotts Company

Theta Microelectronics

Thompson & Knight LLP

Thompson Coburn LLP

Thompson Hine LLP

THQ

Thru

TK Holdings

TLFO

T-Mobile USA

Tompkins, McGuire, Wachenfeld & Barry LLP

Torys, LLP

Toys ""R"" Us

TPP Acquisition

Tribune Company

Trident Microsystems

Tri-Pharma

Troutman Sanders LLP

TSAWD Holdings (a/k/a Sports Authority Holdings)

TSI Incorporated

Tucker Ellis LLP

UCB

UCI International

Unilever - Knorr-Nahrmittel Aktiengesellschaft

Unilife Corporation

United Automobile Workers

United Retail Group

Universal Electronics

Universal Remote Control

University Directories d/b/a The AroundCampus Group

Penn Virginia Corporation

Westinghouse Electric Company

21st Century Oncology Holdings

Abeinsa Holding

Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding

AMR Corporation

Astroturf

Avaya

Boomerang Tube

Caesars Entertainment Operating Company

CJ Holding

Constellation Enterprises

Digital Domain Media Group

Eastman Kodak Company

Endicott Interconnect Technologies

Energy & Exploration Partners

Energy Conversion Devices

Energy XXI

Fresh Produce Holdings

Hawker Beechcraft

K-V Discovery Solutions

Lehman Brothers Holdings

Linn Energy

Magnetation

Molycorp

New Wei (f/k/a Walter Energy)

Nortel Networks

Ormet Corporation

Overseas Shipholding Group

Patriot Coal Corporation

Peabody Energy Corporation

Quicksilver Resources

Relativity Fashion

Revstone Industries

Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation

Satcon Technology Corporation

Sbarro

SIGA Technologies

SRC Liquidation Company

Sunco Liquidation

TK Holdings

UCI International

UPH Holdings

USA Discounters

Discounters USA Satellite & Cable

Satellite & Cable Vail Lake Rancho California

Valero Marketing and Supply Company

Valley Telephone Services

Valuepart

Vanguard Healthcare

Variety Stores

Varnum LLP

Velo Holdings

Velti

Venoco

Venture Corporation

Verso Corporation

Vertis Holdings

Viacom International

Videopolis SA

Vilcom Interactive Media

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Violin Memory

Vivendi

Volpe and Koening, P.C.

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

VSI Liquidating (f/k/a Vertellus Specialties)

Vuzix

Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP

& Davis LLP Wal-Mart Stores

Walter Energy

Washington Mutual

Wayne Devon

Webber Wentzel

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin Law Corporation

Wells Fargo Bank

Western Security Bank

Westinghouse Electric Company

White & Case LLP

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston L.L.P.

Wiley Rein LLP

Willi Law Firm P.C.

Williams & Connolly LLP

Williams Kastner

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

& Gallagher LLP Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

and Dorr LLP Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

& Dicker LLP Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC

& Rosati, PC Winstead PC

Winston & Strawn LLP

Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.

Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice PLLC

& Rice PLLC WP Steel Venture

Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP

& Ponton LLP Xilinx

Yana Albrecht

Yanmar America Corporation

Yarway Corporation

Young Basile Hanlon & MacFarlane P.C.

& MacFarlane P.C. Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP

& Taylor LLP ZCO Liquidating Corporation

Zies Widerman & Malek

& Malek Zimmer

Zorro Productions

Zynga

