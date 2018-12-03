2019 Hyundai Kona Named Best Crossover for Hispanic Families

The jury panel for the 2019 awards was comprised of Hispanic automotive journalists, bloggers, and industry influencers selected by the organization's advisory board. Twenty individuals and one jury moderator form the panel evaluate new vehicles with a thorough vetting process that includes test drives, mass market availability, and affordability data valuations. The committee considered overall design, comfort, safety, performance, functionality, accessory content, driver satisfaction, consumer final cost, and overall value package to select the vehicles that offer the best value for the Hispanic consumer.

"We are highly honored to receive this distinguished recognition awarded to the 2019 Hyundai Kona as the Best Crossover for Hispanic Families by the Hispanic Motor Press Foundation," said Mike O'Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai is committed to addressing the needs of Hispanic automotive buyers. This award validates our commitment in building quality vehicles that offer cutting-edge design and technology that reflect the needs of our consumers and surpass their expectations."

Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, founder and president, Hispanic Motor Press Foundation, added "Hyundai is paying close attention to consumer automotive trends and continues to deliver on attributes Hispanic automotive buyers are looking for such as stylish design, performance, comfort, functionality, and standardized advanced safety technologies while remaining true to its core of abundant value and affordability, making the 2019 Kona the Best Crossover in the segment."

Hispanic Motor Press Awards

The Hispanic Motor Press Awards, by the Hispanic Motor Press Foundation, is the only independent Hispanic awards presented in the country for the Hispanic community to enhance their vehicle experience by evaluating the various options available in the market.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

