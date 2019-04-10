2019 ICT Canada--Presented by BICSI Conference Draws Nearly 750 ICT Professionals

TORONTO, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community, brought its ICT Canada—Presented by BICSI conference to a close Wednesday evening. The two-day conference attracted nearly 750 attendees whose purpose was to gain industry and technical knowledge, take in the latest ICT technologies, products and services, and network with colleagues. Attendees spanned the globe, including professionals from Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan, Netherlands, Qatar, Taiwan, Turkey and Bermuda.

A total of 20 peer-reviewed technical sessions took place covering Internet of Things (IoT), intelligent buildings, smart cities, 5G wireless, data centers, advanced AV systems, distributed antennae systems, building information modeling, power over ethernet (PoE), and much more. The Exhibit Hall was bustling with 43 exhibiting companies that were present to showcase their products and services and network with attendees. The Closing Keynote address was delivered by Phill Nosworthy, founder of Switch L+D. In his keynote address, Nosworthy shared techniques technical leaders can use to unlock dormant potential in themselves and others while creating impactful experiences to transform team performance and achieve outstanding results. Nosworthy works with well-known companies including Microsoft, Universal Music and Hermes and is known for taking already high performing teams to higher levels of growth, performance and fulfillment.

On Wednesday evening Fernando Neto, RCDD, BICSI Canadian Region Director, presented the Ross G.H. Cotton Canadian Award to Sheri English, RCDD. The award recognizes an individual in the BICSI Canadian Region who has made significant contributions to the advancement of BICSI, its goals and objectives.

Following the award presentation, BICSI Cares, the charitable arm of BICSI that supports children's charities, donated to Camp Jumoke, whose mission is to enrich the lives of children living with sickle cell disease. BICSI Cares collected donations from attendees throughout the conference, and 100 percent of the funds were given to the charity.

BICSI President Jeff Beavers, RCDD, OSP, CFHP, adjourned the conference Wednesday evening, thanking everyone for attending and encouraging them to attend the BICSI Middle East and Africa conference next week in Dubai, UAE and the upcoming 2019 BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 29 September-3 October.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community. ICT covers the spectrum of voice, data, electronic safety & security, project management and audio & video technologies.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

SOURCE BICSI

