2019 Innovations in Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanocoatings, and Nanomaterials for Packaging

Jul 22, 2019, 07:15 ET

DUBLIN, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanocoatings, and Nanomaterials for Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This issue of the Nanotechnology TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) covers innovations in graphene, nanofibers, nanocoatings, and nanomaterials for packaging applications.

The Nanotech TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanomaterials, nanocoatings, nanohealthcare, nanomedicine, and nanomanufacturing.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Magnetic Graphene that Could Revolutionize Digital Electronics
  2. Graphene Could Be A Big Breakthrough In Digital Electronics
  3. Altering Nanofiber Directions Induces Thermal Conducting Properties in a Polymer
  4. Consumer Electronics Is One of the Key Industries for the Conducting Polymers
  5. Nanowire based Ultraviolet Light Emitting Diodes
  6. Nanowire-based LED has High Application Potential for Water Purification and Consumer Electronics
  7. Nano-scale Coatings for Enhancing the Life of Solid State Lithium Battery
  8. High Performing and Safer Batteries Can Potentially be a Game Changer in Healthcare Sector
  9. Nanoparticles for Hydrogen Production
  10. High Application Potential for Automotive and Energy and Utility Applications
  11. Copper Nano Paste as Replacement for Expensive Metals in Electronics
  12. Copper-based Alternatives for Next Generation Electronics
  13. Anti-barrier Packaging for Groceries
  14. CNC Could Revolutionize the Food Packaging Industry
  15. Wax coating of Graphene-based Devices for Reducing Damage During Fabrication
  16. Coating with Wax Can Increase Product Lifespan and Efficiency
  17. Boron Nitride Nanocoating to Improve Cycle Life of Solid State Batteries
  18. Achieving Performance at Scale will be Critical to Drive Adoption
  19. Nanomaterial-based Organelles to Protect Normal Cells during Chemotherapy
  20. Pace of Adoption will be Driven by Scalability and Clinical Approvals
  21. Graphene for Generating Ultraviolet Light
  22. Energy-efficient LEDs find Usage in the Building and Construction Sector
  23. Flexible Process for Manufacturing Tunable Nanomaterials
  24. Non-linear Optics Supplemented by Tunable Nanomaterials
  25. Silver Nanowire Ink for Transparent Conducting Films
  26. Flexible Displays Pave the Path for Convenience
  27. Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7038vr

