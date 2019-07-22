2019 Innovations in Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanocoatings, and Nanomaterials for Packaging
This issue of the Nanotechnology TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) covers innovations in graphene, nanofibers, nanocoatings, and nanomaterials for packaging applications.
The Nanotech TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanomaterials, nanocoatings, nanohealthcare, nanomedicine, and nanomanufacturing.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
- Magnetic Graphene that Could Revolutionize Digital Electronics
- Graphene Could Be A Big Breakthrough In Digital Electronics
- Altering Nanofiber Directions Induces Thermal Conducting Properties in a Polymer
- Consumer Electronics Is One of the Key Industries for the Conducting Polymers
- Nanowire based Ultraviolet Light Emitting Diodes
- Nanowire-based LED has High Application Potential for Water Purification and Consumer Electronics
- Nano-scale Coatings for Enhancing the Life of Solid State Lithium Battery
- High Performing and Safer Batteries Can Potentially be a Game Changer in Healthcare Sector
- Nanoparticles for Hydrogen Production
- High Application Potential for Automotive and Energy and Utility Applications
- Copper Nano Paste as Replacement for Expensive Metals in Electronics
- Copper-based Alternatives for Next Generation Electronics
- Anti-barrier Packaging for Groceries
- CNC Could Revolutionize the Food Packaging Industry
- Wax coating of Graphene-based Devices for Reducing Damage During Fabrication
- Coating with Wax Can Increase Product Lifespan and Efficiency
- Boron Nitride Nanocoating to Improve Cycle Life of Solid State Batteries
- Achieving Performance at Scale will be Critical to Drive Adoption
- Nanomaterial-based Organelles to Protect Normal Cells during Chemotherapy
- Pace of Adoption will be Driven by Scalability and Clinical Approvals
- Graphene for Generating Ultraviolet Light
- Energy-efficient LEDs find Usage in the Building and Construction Sector
- Flexible Process for Manufacturing Tunable Nanomaterials
- Non-linear Optics Supplemented by Tunable Nanomaterials
- Silver Nanowire Ink for Transparent Conducting Films
- Flexible Displays Pave the Path for Convenience
