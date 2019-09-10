2019 Innovators & Disruptors Awards Winners Announced, Presented by New York on Tech
Meet the 2019 Innovators and Disruptors Honorees
Sep 10, 2019, 15:31 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today New York On Tech, the premiere early pipeline tech talent accelerator working to create pathways to innovation for the next generation, announced the honorees for the 2019 Innovators and Disruptors Awards & Ceremony.
The Annual Innovators and Disruptors Awards & Ceremony will recognize leaders in technology and business, specifically those from underrepresented backgrounds including, but not limited to: women, people of color and members of the LGBTQIA community.
This year's honorees were nominated either by themselves or other members of the tech and business community. All nominees were then evaluated by members of the Judges Committee. Judges scored every nominee in their category against 5 different standards: Their character, their community involvement, their contribution to their field and/or industry and the ways this platform could advance their careers/goals.
"The 2019 Innovators and Disruptors Awards is truly a needed platform for the tech industry to ensure we are elevating the stories and achievements of professionals who are leaving a lasting impact in their fields and communities. In attendance will be some of the biggest names and rising stars of the technology and business communities. They exemplify excellence and impact --- from engineering to venture capital," said Jessica Santana and Evin Robinson, the co-founders of New York On Tech.
Join us Thursday, October 24, 2019 for the Annual Innovators and Disruptors Awards & Ceremony powered by New York On Tech. The event will be hosted from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at Current - Pier 59 at Chelsea Piers. 100% of proceeds generated will go towards supporting NYOT's student programs throughout the year.
Below you can find the full list of honorees for this year's 2019 Innovators and Disruptors Awards and Judges.
About New York On Tech
New York On Tech is an award-winning, early pipeline tech talent accelerator on a mission to prepare the next generation of technology leaders by creating pathways for students to thrive in technology and innovation. Their work has been featured in major media outlets including Forbes, CNN, Huffington Post, TechCrunch and PBS.
2019 HONOREES
Diversity & Inclusion
- Pallavi Sebastian, Chief of Staff & Operations - Financial Services, Microsoft
- Danny Allen, Vice President - Tech Diversity & Inclusion, SAP
Founders & Entrepreneurs
- Marlin Jenkins, Founder and CEO, Neture, Inc
- Elkanah Reed, Founder, ELEVEN Digital, Inc
Engineering
- Jared Green, Vice President, Langan
- Christina Morillo, Senior Program Manager, Cloud Identity Engineering, Microsoft
Digital Marketing & Social Media
- Alex Wolf, Product Marketing Strategist, Alex Wolf, LLC
- Gia Peppers, On-air talent, Viacom/BET Networks
Product Management
- Tricia Maia, Director of Product, AlphaSights
- Shahela Sajanlal, Director of Platform Operations, RubiconMD
UX / UI Design
- LaToya Westbrooks, Senior UX Researcher, Oscar Health
- Odes Roberts, Design Director, Almost Studios
Business Development & Sales
- Maria Ponce, Head of Credit Card, Banco Popular
- Cavel Khan, SVP Client Partnerships - North America, VICE
Management, Finance & Operations
- Sofia Hernandez, Chief Client Officer, Suzy
- Adrian Tonge, Managing Director, Accenture
Tech Policy
- Chante Harris, Vice President, Capalino+Company
- Gary Johnson, Director of Strategy & Operations, NYC Mayor's Office of the CTO
Venture Capital
- Richard Kerby, General Partner, Equal Ventures
- Katie Shea, Parter, Kairos
2019 JUDGES
- Jeff Delaney, Strategic Partner Lead, Google
- Laure J. Patel, Strategic Accounts, Density Inc
- Ranjeeta Baijnauth, Director, Interactive Advertising Bureau
- Suranjit Tilakawardane, Sr. Director, CNN
- Juan Fuentes, Vice President, NBCUniversal
- Katie Morse, Vice President, Nielsen
- Tameka Vasquez, Assistant Vice President, Genpact
- Tatiana Holifield Arthur, VP/Head of Digital Strategy, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
- Anthony Izzo, Senior Director, CBS Corporation
- Lauren Lopez, Sr. Director, HR, NBA
- Mia Scott, Vice President, Nielsen
- Sacha Thompson, Marketing Lead, Amazon
- Rachana Kumar, Director, Etsy
- Rebecca Wessell, Vice President, JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Tony Jackson, Senior Vice President, Gallery Media Group
- Ukachi Anonyuo, Executive Director, The Estée Lauder Companies
- Evin F. Robinson, President, New York On Tech
- Jonathan Jackson, Fellow, Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard
- Kathryn Minshew, Founder & CEO, The Muse
- Logan Cohen, Co-founder & CEO, Kudzoo
- Elise James DeCruise, Vice President, MediaMath
- Michael Texidor, Vice President, Interactive Advertising Bureau
- Peter Nesbitt, Vice President, Teampay
- Rob Hayden, Director, Jetty
- Kate Haberbusch, Director of Product, Daily Burn
- Kathryn Hurley, Legal Counsel, Spotify
- Prerna Singh, Vice President, CoEdition
- Sonia Kedzierski, Director, Etsy
- Dayanna Torres, Director, JobsFirstNYC
- Priscilla Kwak, Assistant Vice President, NYCEDC
- Tom Ogletree, Sr. Director, Social Impact, General Assembly
- Alyssa Henry Gonzalez, Senior Director, CBS Corporation
- Jan Fiegel, Head of Talent, Sidewalk Labs
- Rose Kue, UX Lead, Planned Parenthood
- Roxanne Mustafa, Senior Product Designer, Pivotal Labs
- Elizabeth Galbut, Managing Partner, SoGal Ventures
- Kai Bond, Investor, Comcast Ventures and Catalyst Fund
- Marina Hadjipateras, General Partner, Trailmix Ventures
- Sallie Jian, Program Manager - (Corporate VC), SAP.io
