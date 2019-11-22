2019 Instrumentation & Sensors Research Review: Technologies and Global Markets, Machine Vision, Quantum Sensors, Sensible Sensors, Terahertz Radiation, Pharmacy Automation
Artificial intelligence, connected cars, Internet of things, cognitive computing, connected living, smart devices and smart appliances are the current technological trends in recent times. These technologies have one thing in common, they are dependent on instruments and sensors. The fusion of different instrumentation and sensor devices is necessary to attain desired outcomes, making this industry a major area for future development of various aspects of daily life.
The use of sensors has expanded beyond the traditional fields of temperature, pressure and flow measurement. The technological advances and the use of micromachining and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technologies in microsensors are allowing manufacturers to use more sensors and in turn increasing number of sensors on a microscopic scale.
The use of sensors is proving to be a revolution, as they are used in for, diagnostics in medical industry for various application and devices, space exploration and research, improved performance of solar power, fuel cell and batteries, improved safety and security; intelligent and self-learning systems, driverless cars and many more. The sensors industry is progressing rapidly and with technological advancements it has become an integral part of everyday life for us.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets (IAS006K)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Overview of Sensor Technologies
- Basic Sensor Technologies
- Sensor Types
- Internet of Things
- IoT Sensors
- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Sensors
- Image Sensors
- Biosensors
- Chemical Sensors
- Fingerprint Sensors
- Radar Sensors
- Load, Force and Torque Sensors
- Position Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Flow Sensors
- Level Sensors
- Miscellaneous Sensors
- Sensor Applications
- Sensor Applications in the Automotive Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Consumer Goods Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Aircraft and Aerospace Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Food and Beverage Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Shipbuilding Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Cement Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Paper Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Mining and Metal Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Power Generation Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Building Material Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Chemical Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Petrochemical Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Sensor Applications in General Industries
- Sensor Applications in Traffic Management
- Sensor Applications in the Medical Field
- Sensor Applications in Water Management
- Sensor Applications in Environmental Monitoring
- Sensor in Offshore Applications
- Sensor Applications in Alternative Energy Production
- Sensor Applications in Wastewater Treatment Plants
- Sensor Applications in Environmental Protection
- Sensor Applications in Tests and Measurements
- Technological Developments
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
- Other Innovations in Sensor Technology
- Sensor Life Cycle Assessment
- Technology Life Cycle
- History of Sensors
- History of Mechanical and Electrical Measurement Technologies
- History of Strain Gauges
- History of Load Cell Sensors
- History of Accelerometers
- History of MEMS Sensors
- History of Biosensors
- History of Fingerprint Sensors
- History of the Internet of Things and Connected Sensors
Chapter 3 Machine Vision - 2D and 3D MV Systems: Technologies and Markets (IAS010H)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audiences
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Machine Vision Systems Market, by Technology
- Segmentation of Machine Vision Systems Based on Technology
- Global Market for MV Systems Based on Types of Vision System Used
- Global Market for 2D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Global Market for 3D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Global Market for Components of 2D MV Systems
- Global Market for Components of 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for All Components of 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Components of Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Components of Non-Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for 2D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Global Market for 3D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Segmentation of 2D and 3D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Regional Combined Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Global Market for Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Regional Market for Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Global Market for Non-Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Regional Market for Non-Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems Based on Technology
Chapter 4 Quantum Sensors: Quantum Entanglement for Communications and Beyond (IAS091A)
- Introduction
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Regional Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition and the Evolution of Quantum Sensors
- Concept of Quantum Entanglement for Communication
- The Einstein-Rosen-Podolsky Paradox
- The Zeno Effect
- Interferometers and Their Functioning
- Specialized Lasers and Their Functioning
- Future Outlook and Expectations
- Key Developments in the Field of Quantum Sensors
- Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders
- Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Sensible Sensors in Everyday Life (IAS146A)
- Introduction
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Sensors in Everyday Life
- Global Market for Sensors Involved in Everyday Life
- Regional Market for Sensors Involved in Everyday Life
- Technology Background
- Overview of Sensors in Everyday Life
- Types of Standard Sensors
- Sensor Applications in Smart Homes
- Smart Home Security System
- Smart Lighting
- Smart Thermostats
- Smart Home Entertainment
- Home Utilities Automation
Chapter 6 Terahertz Radiation Systems: Technologies and Global Markets (IAS029F)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- General Description of Terahertz Radiation
- THz Enabling Technologies
- Types of THz Systems
- Potential THz End Uses and Applications
- Overall Market Size and Segmentation
Chapter 7 Pharmacy Automation: Technologies and Global Markets (IAS026F)
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Leading Manufacturers
- Pharmacy Automation Industry Structure
- Background, History and Growth of the Pharmacy Automation Market
- Employing Automation to Improve Current Medication Delivery Systems
- Joint Commission Involvement
- Regulatory Authorities
- Healthcare Personnel Trends
- Consumer Issues
- Medication Management Components
- Implementation Issues
- Lifting Barriers to Pharmacy Automation Implementation
- Cost-Effectiveness in Pharmacy Automation
- Industry Consolidation
- Worldwide Population Growth
