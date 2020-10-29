2019 International Champions Cup Presented By AIA Wins Best Sports Event Of The Year (International) At 2020 Singapore Sports Awards

The matches which were aired in over 193 countries had top players from around the world, including the first appearance for Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo in Singapore. A full-field length goal scored by Tottenham star Harry Kane was viewed by millions worldwide. Manchester United Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said regarding the atmosphere, "Today was Old Trafford, it felt like we were playing at home."

"We have recognized for some time that the passion for football is as strong in Singapore as it is anywhere else in the world," said Relevent Sports Group CEO Daniel Sillman. "The remarkable success of the ICC in Singapore, including record setting attendance and this prestigious award, highlights the global footprint of the tournament. Whether it's in markets across the United States, in Singapore, or other regions in Asia, fans clamor for the chance to see the best and biggest stars on the pitch. We look forward to being back in Singapore and in Asia, hosting more historic matches as soon as conditions allow."

This was the third consecutive year where top European football clubs have included Singapore as part of their summer pre-season training tour, providing football fans from Singapore and the region the opportunity to get up close with their heroes. And new milestones have been set with each edition of the International Champions Cup Singapore. In 2017, the match between Chelsea and Bayern drew a crowd of 48,522, while the match between Arsenal and PSG drew a record crowd of 50,308 in 2018.

The Singapore Sports Award was the second recent recognition for the ICC in Asia. The 2019 International Champions Cup Shanghai Presented by AIA was selected by the Shanghai Sports Bureau as one of the recipients of the Shanghai Sports Event Development Special Grant. The grant was given to events that carried out the guidance issued by the National Council and Shanghai city government to expedite the development of the sports industry in promoting sports and help to build the 'four brand' images for Shanghai by executing high quality events.

About International Champions Cup

The International Champions Cup is the world's premier annual summer soccer tournament featuring the top international clubs playing across North America, Europe and Asia. The tournament brings world-class soccer to the masses by organizing marquee matches that attract record-breaking crowds – including the largest recorded attendance for a soccer match in the United States.

About Relevent Sports Group

Relevent Sports Group (RSG) is one of the most influential privately-owned international soccer companies. It's focused on growing the popularity of the sport in North America and Asia. RSG delivers exceptional multi-platform experiences and access for fans across the International Champions Cup, Women's International Champions Cup, and the International Champions Cup Futures tournaments featuring the top soccer clubs. RSG invests in and develops platforms to accelerate the growth of soccer including the first-of-its-kind joint venture with LaLiga to grow the popularity and value of the league in North America.

