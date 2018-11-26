2019 International Signs and LED Exhibition to Open on March 3, Highlighting Latest LED Innovations

The total area of ISLE is expanding to 120,000 square meters this year, reflecting the strong growth of the industry. In addition to brand new exhibition area divisions and more comprehensive and cutting-edge products, ISLE will feature an additional Commercial Display Technology & Application Exhibition to highlight a wide range of LED Display/Lighting, Advertising signs and equipment from market leaders.

"This year we are expecting more than 200,000 visitors and 1,800 exhibitors from around the world," said LI YINGJIE, Director of ISLE. "Different from previous fairs, we will create a more compound exhibition for our attendees and present a complete industry chain with one-stop purchasing experiences. We hope that the Fair continues to connect more international trade opportunities for exhibitors and buyers."

After four years of development, ISLE has quickly become an industry leader in the LED，Commercial Display, digital signage and billboard. In 2019, with a new theme of "big advertising", the Fair will not only aggregate large-screen displays, audio-visual technology, and mainstream manufacturers in the LED industry, but it will also expand into new media, 3D printing, smart signage, commercial end-user, exhibition eco-friendly construction materials, and exhibition brand vendor.

The exhibition zones at ISLE 2019 will include:

International Signs& LED Exhibition:

Inkjet-printing

Digital Signage & Lighting Box

3D Printing & Intelligent Carving

Eco-friendly Exhibition Construction Material & Brand Vendor

Smart Media/Smart Retail & Intelligent Terminal Equipment

International Commercial Display Technology & Application Exhibition

LED Display Technology & Application

Large Screen Display Solution

LED Lighting Technology

ISLE will organize the Guangzhou International Advertising Festival and host several international summit forums attended by national academics, experts, and professional buyers to share industry results and discuss development trends.

For more information, pleases visit http://en.isle.org.cn.

About ISLE

The 2019 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE), organized by Canton Fair Advertising Co., Ltd and the China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp (CFTE), is a fully integrated LED industry chain solution platform for professional, charismatic and intelligent advertising signs.

Contact:

Ms. Suyi Bi Tel: +86-20-89268218 Email: bishuyi@cantonfairad.com

Ms. Sarah Li Tel: +86-20-89268248 Email: lizefan@isle.org.cn

Mr. Sparta Zhang Tel: +86-20-892683292 Email: zhanghuilong@isle.org.cn

SOURCE Canton Fair Advertising Co. Ltd.