2019 Kia Forte And Flor De Toloache Celebrate Latina Entrepreneurs Who Drive Business Forward

As part of the campaign, Flor de Toloache embarks on a search across the U.S. in the all-new 2019 Forte [1] to surprise Latina entrepreneurs with a serenading performance of their latest single, "Indestructible." Composed together with Kia, the new single, available November 9, 2018 on Spotify , touts modern day Latinas as unstoppable, highlighting their determination, passion, strength and hard work. For this campaign, Kia worked with their Hispanic creative agency, Inspire , to share the unique stories of three Latina entrepreneurs, along with their struggles and triumphs as small business owners in America.

"We are thrilled to showcase the all-new Forte in an amazing campaign that celebrates the real stories of entrepreneurs as equal parts creators, and community leaders, inspiring Latinas to continue to reach for and achieve their dreams," said Candelaria Powell, national advertising manager, Kia Motors America, "As a Latina woman in business, I am honored to see how Kia is committed to showcasing and empowering Latina voices and entrepreneurs."

Directed by Sophy Holland, the new Forte campaign will be shared in a sequence of video posts on Kia Latino's social channels. With the sleek new design of the 2019 Forte serving as the backdrop, the series of videos follows the Mariachi group during their serenading tour to surprise deserving Latina leaders. With co-founders, musician and singers Shae Fiol and Mireya Ramos at the helm of the 2019 Forte, Flor De Toloache experiences the compact sedan's notable features including precise handling, safety features, available Harman Kardon®[2] premium audio system, Kia Drive Wise[3] technologies, and 8-inch touch screen display[4] with standard Apple CarPlay™[5] and Android Auto™[6] functionality. During the content capture, Kia also surprised each Latina entrepreneur with a laptop to help their businesses advance.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*

