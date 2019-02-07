2019 Kia Soul Earns 5-Year Cost to own award by Kelley Blue Book

"The key advantage that the Soul has over its competitors is its high residual values," said Eric Ibara, director of 5-Year Cost to Own for Kelley Blue Book. "This year, the Soul ranked third in Best Resale Value, which translates into a low depreciation cost – the factor that accounts for one third of its overall ownership costs. While the Soul is credited with low costs in nearly all 5-Year Cost to Own categories, it also has the lowest financing costs and state fees in its segment."

The 5-Year Cost to Own Awards honor vehicles and brands with the lowest projected ownership costs during the first five years after purchase. While depreciation and fuel costs generally account for the greatest expense in owning a vehicle, there are other factors that can impact cost of ownership, such as finance and insurance fees, maintenance and repair costs, and state fees.

"Value is a cornerstone of the Kia brand, and so offering a low cost of ownership to our customers is important to us," said Orth Hedrick, executive director of Car Planning and Telematics, KMA. "Our stylish urban passenger vehicle has many positives, one of which is its budget-friendliness. It's an honor to be recognized for being value-driven by Kelley Blue Book, a respected source for auto industry news and information."

