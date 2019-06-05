2019 Kia Stinger named a Top Safety Pick Plus by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

"No detail was too small to be obsessed over during the Stinger's development process," said Michael Cole, chief operating officer and EVP, KMA. "Stinger was engineered to be the fastest and highest performing vehicle in Kia's history, undergoing the company's most intense R&D effort to date, but it also continues Kia's tradition of offering advanced collision avoidance systems. Earning another TSP+ award is just one more piece of evidence demonstrating our commitment to 'Give it Everything.'"

To qualify for a 2019 TSP+ award, a vehicle must earn "Good" ratings in six crashworthiness tests – driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint – as well as an "Advanced" or "Superior" rating for front crash prevention and a "Good" headlight rating. The Stinger earned "Good" ratings for all six crashworthiness tests, and a "Superior" rating for the optional front crash prevention system, which helped it avoid collisions in the IIHS's 12-mph and 25-mph track tests. The "Good" rating for the headlights applies to the Stinger's static LED projector headlights.

The Stinger was the first Kia to introduce two new available technologies to the Kia Drive Wise suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems: Driver Attention Warning5 and Lane Keeping Assist6. Driver Attention Warning is designed to help combat distracted or drowsy driving in certain conditions. The system monitors a number of inputs from the vehicle and will sound a warning chime and display a graphic in the instrument binnacle that it's time to take a break from driving if it detects inattentive driving practices. Lane Keeping Assist is designed to detect and monitor the vehicle's intended lane and in certain situations, alert the driver with an audible warning along with providing steering input to help maintain the vehicle's position.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection (FCA) is standard on Stinger Premium, GT1, and GT2 trims. FCA is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects in front of vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

2 Applies to static LED headlights on Stinger Premium, GT and GT1 trims

3 2019 Rio sedan models with optional Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and LED headlights; applies to sedans only. (FCA-A and LED headlights available on S trim); 2019 Rio 5-door models with optional Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and LED headlights; applies to sedans only. (FCA-A and LED headlights available on S trim); 2019 Soul gasoline models with optional Autonomous Emergency Braking and HID headlights (AEB available on Plus trims. HID available on Plus and Exclaim trims); 2019 Cadenza models with optional Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and LED headlights. (FCA-A and LED headlights standard on Limited and Technology trims).

4 2019 Forte sedan models when equipped with optional LED headlights (available on S and EX trims); 2019 Niro models with optional autonomous emergency braking and HID headlights (HIDs and AEB standard on Touring trim, AEB optional on LX and EX trims); 2019 Niro PHEV models with HID headlights (standard on EX trim); 2019 Optima gasoline models with LED headlights (standard on SX trims); 2019 Sorento models with optional Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and LED headlights (FCA-A standard on EX trims and higher. LEDs available on SX V6 trims and standard on SX-Limited V6 trims).

5 Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

6 Lane Keeping Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

